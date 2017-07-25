WATCH LIVE ON 7NEWS SUNRISE: Man arrested in 2009 cold case - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

WATCH LIVE ON 7NEWS SUNRISE: Man arrested in 2009 cold case

By KPLC Digital Staff
(Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office) (Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office)
SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA (KPLC) -

Good Morning. John Bridges and Britney Glaser here with a look at what's coming up on 7News Sunrise.

Four dogs are recovering this morning and their homeowners face cruelty charges.

After nearly eight years of questioning who was responsible for the death of 19-year-old Sierra Bouzigard in 2009, Calcasieu Parish Sheriff Tony Mancuso announces an arrest in the case.

State leaders are getting creative in the fight against the nation's heroin epidemic.

The waiting list for Section 8 housing in Lake Charles is open this week for the first time in three years.

More than 20 students are overseas waiting to see if they will get the opportunity to study in the United States through a foreign exchange student program.

Plus, if you are still dealing with damages from last year's flooding, you can get a little extra help today.

And the office of Sen. John McCain says the ailing Arizona Republican will return to the Senate today, the day of the health care vote. In a statement Monday night, McCain's office says he looks forward to continuing work on "important legislation."

In weather, Tuesday morning temperatures will be lows in the mid to upper 70s with highs in the low 90s in the afternoon. Meteorologist Ben Terry will have the latest in your 'First Alert Forecast.'

