7-in-Seven Countdown: Top 7 McNeese impact players

7. Defensive lineman Chris Livings

The Barbe alum had a great freshman year ranking second on his team in sacks. Livings recorded nine total tackles and appeared in 10 games.

He was third on the squad with six QB hurries. Heading into his sophomore season Livings is expected to do big things.

"His nickname is butter because his pass rushing moves are so slick, the way he gets by offensive tackles - it's really beautiful, Gross-Whitaker said.

He's a great guy. He's a hard worker, Gross-Whitaker added. Sometimes I'm just not feeling practice and I don't want to go out there, I'm just dreading it.

Next thing I know he's coming in my ear saying, "Come on Jam what are you doing, let's go." It's vice versa with him, too. When he's not in the game, I'm in

his ear as well. We are a very good duo and good at working together."

