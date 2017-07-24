Section 8 applicants will still face difficulties finding low rent housing

Part of the reason the waiting list takes for Section 8 Housing takes so long to pare down is because there's a shortage of Section 8 housing, at least in the Lake Charles area. It's because of the economy...and high rents. Local officials are working to increase the dollars available, but it's still hard for residents to find the housing. "It's harder than Houston and Houston is bigger," said Kristina Broussard, who lives in public hou...More >>
An arrest has been made in the 2009 killing of Sierra Bouzigard, whose body was found on John Koonce Road in Moss Bluff, Louisiana.More >>
We saw some showers and thunderstorms around the area early Monday but the bulk of the rain had come to an end shortly after lunch with clouds lingering throughout the day. The clouds held temperatures down a few degrees, but still most areas reached the upper 80s. It will be warm and muggy overnight with lows in the mid to upper 70s Tuesday morning.More >>
Four dogs have been rescued after authorities found them to be, what they call, extremely emaciated. The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office first learned about the condition of the dogs when deputies were responding to a call for assistance in Vinton. The Calcasieu Parish Animal Services called CPSO when the residents of a home were being uncooperative. Animal Services officers found 3 dogs locked in a kennel behind the home. The home was occupied by 36 year old Anita Mo...More >>
The following is a list of road closures for Southwest Louisiana.More >>
