Dallas man sentenced in 'Havana Speed' operation

The last defendant in the "Havana Speed" drug operation has been sentenced to more than five years in prison.

The methamphetamine distribution ring stretched from Mexico, to Texas, and into Southwest Louisiana.

Raul Perez-Mendoza, 26, of Dallas, was sentenced Friday, July 21, to more than five years in prison for conspiracy to possess meth with intent to distribute.

He is also sentenced to five years of supervised release.

Perez-Mendoza and seven other defendants were charged with the conspiracy to distribute meth in southwest Louisiana from Jan. 2012 to July 2013.

According to Perez-Mendoza's guilty plea, Mario Barazza-Corral, 42, was the leader of the group. He would import meth from Mexico, then distribute it throughout points in Texas, and in Vinton, Louisiana.

Barazza-Corral and six other defendants have pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess meth with intent to distribute, as well as other charges related to the case. Mario's brother, Omar Ivan Barazza-Corral, 42, is under indictment but is still being sought for prosecution.

Sentences:

Raul Perez-Mendoza, 26, Dallas: 5-and-a-half years in prison.

Mario Barazza-Corral, 42, Chihuahua, Mexico: 9 years in prison.

Sergio R. Castillo, 51, Mexico City, Mexico: 10 years in prison.

Jessica K. Clark, 43, Houston, Texas: 5 years in prison.

Lazaro P. Cribeiro, 53, Cuba: 5 years, 10 months in prison.

Brian Keith Hebert, 55, Ragley: 7 years, 3 months in prison.

Billy Washington Hyatt, 47, Singer: 10 years in prison.

Jarrid James Hargrave, 35, Abbeville: 4 years, 9 months in prisons.

Multiple SWLA agencies participated in the international investigation including the Allen and Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office and the Vinton Police Department.

