FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Lower rain chances the rest of the week, but still hot and humid

We saw some showers and thunderstorms around the area early Monday but the bulk of the rain had come to an end shortly after lunch with clouds lingering throughout the day. The clouds held temperatures down a few degrees, but still most areas reached the upper 80s.

It will be warm and muggy overnight with lows in the mid to upper 70s Tuesday morning.

Upper level high pressure will build in over our area for the rest of the week. This will limit the number of showers, due to the air sinking and making it difficult for showers to form. Temperatures will be quite warm with highs in the low 90s and heat indices in the 100 to 107 degree range each afternoon.

By the weekend we may see a weak cold front move south into our area. But this will not bring any cooler weather. It may bring an increase in rain chances, although even that is uncertain at this time. If the upper level high remains strong over the area we may see little to no change in the weather pattern at all.

The tropics are quiet close to home with no threats to the Gulf of Mexico through the upcoming weekend.

Chief Meteorologist Wade Hampton

