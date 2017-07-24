Section 8 housing application process begins

This morning the Lake Charles housing authority opened its waiting list for the first time since 2014. The waiting list application process closed around noon today hundreds of residents lined up around this building some even lining up as early as 9:45 last night “We had given out 700 applications by 8:30 we ended up over 1,000,” said Ben Taylor, the director of the Lake Charles Housing Authority. He says this will bump up the waiting list for Section 8 housing tremend...More >>
The last suspect in the "Havana Speed" drug operation has been sentenced to more than five years in prison. The methamphetamine distribution ring stretched from Mexico, Texas, and into southwest Louisiana. The suspect, Raul Perez-Mendoza, 26, of Dallas, was sentenced Friday, July 21, to more than five years in prison for conspiracy to posses with intent to distribute meth. He is also sentenced to five years of supervised release. Perez-Mendoza and seven other...More >>
Part of the reason the waiting list takes for Section 8 Housing takes so long to pare down is because there's a shortage of Section 8 housing, at least in the Lake Charles area. It's because of the economy...and high rents. Local officials are working to increase the dollars available, but it's still hard for residents to find the housing. "It's harder than Houston and Houston is bigger," said Kristina Broussard, who lives in public hou...More >>
An arrest has been made in the 2009 killing of Sierra Bouzigard, whose body was found on John Koonce Road in Moss Bluff, Louisiana.More >>
We saw some showers and thunderstorms around the area early Monday but the bulk of the rain had come to an end shortly after lunch with clouds lingering throughout the day. The clouds held temperatures down a few degrees, but still most areas reached the upper 80s. It will be warm and muggy overnight with lows in the mid to upper 70s Tuesday morning.More >>
