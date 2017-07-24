Sheriff's Office: Two arrested after dogs found 'extremely emaci - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Sheriff's Office: Two arrested after dogs found 'extremely emaciated'

Four dogs in an "extremely emaciated state" have been rescued, authorities said.

On July 17, Calcasieu Parish Animal Services found three dogs locked in a kennel behind a home on Oak Grove Drive in Vinton, but the residents , 36-year-old Anita Montoya and 40-year-old James V. Chauvin, were being uncooperative, said Kim Myers spokeswoman for the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office. Animal Services called deputies.

Two of the dogs appeared to be severely underweight, Myers said. Montoya was issued a cruelty notice and was given 24 hours to make a veterinarian appointment for the dogs and follow up with Animal Services after the appointment. She did not, however, follow up with Animal Services.

A detective and Animal Services officer returned to the residence on July 20 to check on the dogs' condition. They attempted to talk with the residents but were unsuccessful. 

The detective and Animal Services officer then got a warrant to remove the animals based on their last known condition. Upon entry into the home four dogs were found. Detectives said there was no food in the home for the dogs, and three appeared to be "extremely emaciated."

Montoya and Chauvin were both arrested and charged with four counts of simple animal cruelty and later released on a misdemeanor simple summons.

All four dogs are currently in the custody of Calcasieu Parish Animal Services and are being treated by a veterinarian.

Det. Jennie Duncan is the lead investigator. 

