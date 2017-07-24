McNeese Volleyball Earns AVCA Team Academic Honor

LEXINGTON, Ky. – McNeese volleyball is one of 822 teams to earn The American Volleyball Coaches Association (AVCA) Team Academic Award for the 2016-2017 season. This number breaks the previous years total of 764 to set an all-time high.

The honor is the seventh overall for the Cowgirl program and is the first since the 2014 season, Ashleigh Fitzgerald first season as head coach. McNeese earned the honor for the first time in 2005 that ran up until the 2009 season. After a four-year absence, the Cowgirls earned the honor again in 2014. Under Fitzgerald’s guidance, McNeese has earned the honor twice.

The Cowgirls posted a 3.36 cumulative GPA during the 2016-17 season and are one of five Southland Conference and four Louisiana schools to earn the honor.

McNeese along with Abilene Christian, Houston Baptist, Nicholls and Sam Houston State represent the SLC on the team while LSU and UL-Monroe are schools from the state to earn the honor.

The award, which was initiated in the 1992-93 academic year, honors collegiate and high school volleyball teams that displayed excellence in the classroom during the school year by maintaining at least a 3.30 cumulative team grade point average on a 4.0 scale or a 4.10 cumulative team GPA on a 5.0 scale.

The AVCA Team Academic Award, celebrating its 25th year, is the single largest award offered by quantity of schools, players and coaches honored. Since the 2000-2001 season, the number of recipients has increased every single year but two, while amassing a 532 team increase over the span of the last decade. Since the award's inception in 1993, the amount of award winners has increased from 62 to its current number of 822.

