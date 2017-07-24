WATCH LIVE at 12:15 p.m.: Jared Kushner makes statement at White House

Senior Advisor to the President Jared Kushner will make a statement at the White House after being interviewed by the Senate Intelligence Committee.

KPLC will live stream the event online. Mobile users, click HERE to watch live stream news conference.

The Senate Intelligence Committee is investigating Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election. Kushner is President Donald Trump's son-in-law.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.