WATCH LIVE at 1:30 p.m.: CPSO news conference regarding cold case murder

By KPLC Digital Staff
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA (KPLC) -

The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office has made an arrest in a cold-case homicide.

While officials haven't released any details yet, Sheriff Tony Mancuso will hold a 1:30 p.m. news conference about the case.

KPLC will live stream the event online. Mobile users, click HERE to watch live stream news conference.

