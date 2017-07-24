Applications being accepted for Section 8 housing in Lake Charle - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Applications being accepted for Section 8 housing in Lake Charles

By KPLC Digital Staff
The waiting list for Section 8 housing application in Lake Charles is re-opening Monday for the first time in more than three years.

If you are interested in getting your name on the list, you will need to go to the Lake Charles Housing Authority located on Bilbo Street.

The Section 8 program provides rental assistance based on your household income.

The waiting list will be open from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m., Monday through Friday.

It's first-come, first-serve and you must bring a picture ID.

