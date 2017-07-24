FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Scattered storms return but drier weather is ahead

The morning will start off with some scattered thunderstorms across parts of Vernon Parish, with scattered activity making its way into the northern portion of our viewing area as another upper level disturbance moves in this morning.

The best chances of rain will be north of the Lake Charles area later this morning and through the day, but a few widely scattered storms can’t be ruled out, with rain chances today around 40%.

As the disturbance moves east of the area, showers and thunderstorms will come to an end later this afternoon and evening with a quiet but very sticky night ahead with high humidity and nighttime lows in the upper 70s.

Drier air in the upper levels of the atmosphere will move in over the next few days which will mean much lower rain chances for Southwest Louisiana with sunshine and heat returning Tuesday through Thursday with daytime highs in the lower to middle 90s and heat index readings as high as 106.

Moisture returning Friday will mean a couple of afternoon storms will begin popping up by the end of the work-week with long-range forecast models hinting at a front arriving over the weekend with will mean higher rain chances returning by Saturday and/or Sunday, depending on the exact timing of the front.

The tropics remain quiet and no development expected over the next 5 days in the Atlantic, Caribbean or Gulf.

First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry