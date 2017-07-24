WATCH LIVE ON 7NEWS SUNRISE: Waiting list for Section 8 reopenin - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

WATCH LIVE ON 7NEWS SUNRISE: Waiting list for Section 8 reopening

By KPLC Digital Staff
SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA (KPLC) -

Good Morning. John Bridges and Britney Glaser here with a look at what's coming up on 7News Sunrise.

New this morning, New Orleans police are looking for a perpetrator who shot an officer in the leg in the Uptown area.

Three suspects are in custody this morning following a deadly shooting on Broad Street in Lake Charles.

President Donald Trump will issue a statement today on health care. The White House says the president will meet with people they describe as victims of Obamacare.

Governor John Bel Edwards is looking for a new Louisiana State Police Commissioner. Calvin Braxton stepped down over the weekend after being under investigation earlier this week.

Citgo says it is investigating what caused many Sulphur residents to report a foul odor in the air over the weekend.

After a few years of being closed, the waiting list for Section 8 housing applications in Lake Charles is re-opening this morning. We’ll tell you how to apply and why it’s important to show up early.

Plus, the Salvation Army in Lake Charles is seeing an increase in those needing help and a decrease in donations. Find out what you can do to help those in the community.

And charges will be filed against a Florida man in the deaths of nine people found in the back of a sweltering tractor-trailer outside a San Antonio Walmart. 60-year-old James Mathew Bradley Jr. of Clearwater, Florida, is in custody in Texas.

In weather, Monday rain chances are best in the afternoon and highs will be in the lower 90s. Meteorologist Ben Terry will have the latest in your 'First Alert Forecast.'

