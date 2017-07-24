WATCH LIVE ON 7NEWS SUNRISE: Waiting list for Section 8 reopening

Live video from KPLC 7 News is available on your computer, tablet and smartphone during all local newscasts. When KPLC 7 News is not airing a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent newscasts. Internet Explorer users please note compatibility mode may disable display of the live player, disable compatibility mode if you do not see player.
Patient safety is paramount in hospital settings and traditionally, it has taken one-to-one care 24/7 for some of the most at-risk patients. KPLC's Britney Glaser shows how a new video monitoring system is keeping patients safe and freeing up nursing staff for other duties.More >>
Good Morning. John Bridges and Britney Glaser here with a look at what's coming up on 7News Sunrise.More >>
The Salvation Army typically sees a decrease in donations during the summer months. But, with a 72% rise in the number of people needing a place to stay, it's hard to help everyone.More >>
Many Sulphur residents were reporting a stench in the air Sunday afternoon. They were smelling gas released from the CITGO refinery. The gas emissions were caused by a unit upset at the site off Highway 108, said CITGO spokeswoman Dana Keel.More >>
A recent graduate of F. K. White Middle School in Lake Charles just came back from a once-in-a-lifetime experience, proving that dedication and hard work pays off.More >>
