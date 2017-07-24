Salvation Army seeing an increase in those needing help and a decrease in donations

Patient safety is paramount in hospital settings and traditionally, it has taken one-to-one care 24/7 for some of the most at-risk patients. KPLC's Britney Glaser shows how a new video monitoring system is keeping patients safe and freeing up nursing staff for other duties.More >>
Patient safety is paramount in hospital settings and traditionally, it has taken one-to-one care 24/7 for some of the most at-risk patients. KPLC's Britney Glaser shows how a new video monitoring system is keeping patients safe and freeing up nursing staff for other duties.More >>
Good Morning. John Bridges and Britney Glaser here with a look at what's coming up on 7News Sunrise.More >>
Good Morning. John Bridges and Britney Glaser here with a look at what's coming up on 7News Sunrise.More >>
The Salvation Army typically sees a decrease in donations during the summer months. But, with a 72% rise in the number of people needing a place to stay, it's hard to help everyone.More >>
The Salvation Army typically sees a decrease in donations during the summer months. But, with a 72% rise in the number of people needing a place to stay, it's hard to help everyone.More >>
Many Sulphur residents were reporting a stench in the air Sunday afternoon. They were smelling gas released from the CITGO refinery. The gas emissions were caused by a unit upset at the site off Highway 108, said CITGO spokeswoman Dana Keel.More >>
Many Sulphur residents were reporting a stench in the air Sunday afternoon. They were smelling gas released from the CITGO refinery. The gas emissions were caused by a unit upset at the site off Highway 108, said CITGO spokeswoman Dana Keel.More >>
A recent graduate of F. K. White Middle School in Lake Charles just came back from a once-in-a-lifetime experience, proving that dedication and hard work pays off.More >>
A recent graduate of F. K. White Middle School in Lake Charles just came back from a once-in-a-lifetime experience, proving that dedication and hard work pays off.More >>