Salvation Army seeing an increase in those needing help and a decrease in donations

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

The Salvation Army typically sees a decrease in donations during the summer months.

But, with a 72% rise in the number of people needing a place to stay, it's hard to help everyone.

So far in 2017, the Lake Charles Salvation Army has served nearly 17,000 meals. 

In all of 2016, more than 16,000 meals were served.

The Salvation Army needs the community's help.

