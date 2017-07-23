Nightcast to start at 11 p.m. due to programming changes - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Nightcast to start at 11 p.m. due to programming changes

Nightcast to start at 11 p.m. due to programming changes. 

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • F. K. White student completes UT STEM program

    F. K. White student completes UT STEM program

    Sunday, July 23 2017 11:03 PM EDT2017-07-24 03:03:14 GMT
    (Source: Renee Smith)(Source: Renee Smith)

    A recent graduate of F. K. White Middle School in Lake Charles just came back from a once-in-a-lifetime experience, proving that dedication and hard work pays off.

    More >>

    A recent graduate of F. K. White Middle School in Lake Charles just came back from a once-in-a-lifetime experience, proving that dedication and hard work pays off.

    More >>

  • Vehicle accident on I-10 WB near Shattuck Street

    Vehicle accident on I-10 WB near Shattuck Street

    Sunday, July 23 2017 10:37 PM EDT2017-07-24 02:37:51 GMT
    (Source: KPLC)(Source: KPLC)

    Drivers should avoid I-10 westbound near the Shattuck Street exit for the next hour due to a nearby wreck, according to the Lake Charles Police Department. Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.

    More >>

    Drivers should avoid I-10 westbound near the Shattuck Street exit for the next hour due to a nearby wreck, according to the Lake Charles Police Department. Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.

    More >>

  • Nightcast to start at 11 p.m. due to programming changes

    Nightcast to start at 11 p.m. due to programming changes

    Sunday, July 23 2017 10:30 PM EDT2017-07-24 02:30:14 GMT
    Nightcast to start at 11 p.m. due to programming changes.  More >>
    Nightcast to start at 11 p.m. due to programming changes.  More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly