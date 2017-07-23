Nightcast to start at 11 p.m. due to programming changes. 

By sunset this evening the temperatures will start to go down and rain will come to an end. Overnight we will be left with mostly cloudy skies and temperatures in the mid to upper 70s. Rain chances are down to 20% overnight. On Monday will have rain chances go back down to 30%. The same upper level high pressure will be migrating back south closer to our area and will limit, but not quite eliminate, our rain chances. Rain chances are best in the afternoon.