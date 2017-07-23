Gas released from Sulphur CITGO refinery Sunday

Many Sulphur residents were reporting a stench in the air Sunday afternoon. They were smelling gas released from the CITGO refinery.

The gas emissions were caused by a unit upset at the site off Highway 108, said CITGO spokeswoman Dana Keel.

Dick Gremillion, director of Calcasieu's Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness, said he received word that sulfur dioxide and hydrogen sulfide were released from the refinery Sunday afternoon.

There were no evacuations from the refinery, no reported injuries, and no reported offsite impact from the incident, said Gremillion.

Keel released the following statement regarding the incident:

A unit upset took place at approximately 11: 00 a.m. on Jul 23, 2017 causing elevated emissions levels. All appropriate regulatory agencies have been notified. All personnel have been accounted for and no injuries have been reported. There is no action required by the surrounding community at the present time. Perimeter and on-site air monitoring are on-going and operations are returning to normal. The cause of the incident is under investigation. As always, the safety of our employees and the surrounding community remains our first priority.

