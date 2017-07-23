Gas released from Sulphur CITGO refinery Sunday

Many Sulphur residents were reporting a stench in the air Sunday afternoon. They were smelling gas released from the CITGO refinery. The gas emissions were caused by a unit upset at the site off Highway 108, said CITGO spokeswoman Dana Keel.More >>
A recent graduate of F. K. White Middle School in Lake Charles just came back from a once-in-a-lifetime experience, proving that dedication and hard work pays off.
Drivers should avoid I-10 westbound near the Shattuck Street exit for the next hour due to a nearby wreck, according to the Lake Charles Police Department.
By sunset this evening the temperatures will start to go down and rain will come to an end. Overnight we will be left with mostly cloudy skies and temperatures in the mid to upper 70s. Rain chances are down to 20% overnight. On Monday will have rain chances go back down to 30%. The same upper level high pressure will be migrating back south closer to our area and will limit, but not quite eliminate, our rain chances. Rain chances are best in the afternoon.
