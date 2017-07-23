Vehicle accident on I-10 WB near Shattuck Street

By sunset this evening the temperatures will start to go down and rain will come to an end. Overnight we will be left with mostly cloudy skies and temperatures in the mid to upper 70s. Rain chances are down to 20% overnight. On Monday will have rain chances go back down to 30%. The same upper level high pressure will be migrating back south closer to our area and will limit, but not quite eliminate, our rain chances. Rain chances are best in the afternoon.More >>
A DeQuincy businessman has the distinction of being one of the first National Guard members to represent his town. It had been five years since World War II and Ed Wilcox found himself serving his country in the National Guard. Wilcox was too young to serve in the war, but felt the guard could keep him trained.More >>
Three suspects in a homicide at an RV park on Broad Street Saturday morning have been arrested, according to the Lake Charles Police Department. LCPD responded to a 911 call in reference to an armed robbery and shooting at the Twelve Palms RV Park around 6 a.m. Saturday, July 22.More >>
Dozens of law enforcement applicants poured into the Lake Charles Civic Center Saturday morning to see if they have what it takes to become a Lake Charles Police Officer. Applicants who turned out Saturday endured a number of health and psychological screenings.More >>
