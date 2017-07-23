FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Another round of showers Monday before another stretch of dry weather later this week

By sunset this evening the temperatures will start to go down and rain will come to an end. Overnight we will be left with mostly cloudy skies and temperatures in the mid to upper 70s. Rain chances are down to 20% overnight.

On Monday will have rain chances go back down to 30%. The same upper level high pressure will be migrating back south closer to our area and will limit, but not quite eliminate, our rain chances. Rain chances are best in the afternoon. Highs will be in the lower 90s.

Tuesday will continue to have lower rain chances at 20% with partly cloudy skies. The upper level high pressure will be getting closer which will help lower rain chances. There could be less clouds and more sunshine. Along with the lower rain chances, our temperatures will go back up. Highs will be in the lower to mid 90s.

Not much will change Wednesday and Thursday. We will still be partly cloudy with plenty of sunshine adding to the heat in the day. There could still be a stray shower or two, but none big enough to cool us off or alter any outdoor plans. The upper level high pressure will continue to dominate our area and keep rain chances low and temperatures high with heat indices 98-106.

Heading into next weekend, we will have rain chances go back up on Saturday. There will be scattered showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Rain chances are up to 40%. Highs will be in the lower 90s. By Sunday, there could still be a few lingering showers, but rain chances go back down to 20%. Temperatures will be slightly cooler from the rain on Saturday.

Always remember, when the heat is up like it is this week, drink lots of water, limit your time outside, and even use sunscreen. Also, do not forget about your pets outside, or in your car!