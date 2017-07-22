Lance Guidry and The Cowboys Give Back - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Lance Guidry and The Cowboys Give Back

By Taylor Verrico, Sports Reporter
LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -  Head Coach Lance Guidry and the Mcneese football team held a back to school football camp July 22.

The camp was free and for kids in grades 1-5.

Giveaways included: Back sacks, T-shirts, Hamburgers and Hotdogs. 

