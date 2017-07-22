UPDATE: Suspects in Broad Street homicide arrested

Three suspects in a homicide at an RV park on Broad Street Saturday morning have been arrested, according to the Lake Charles Police Department.

LCPD responded to a 911 call in reference to an armed robbery and shooting at the Twelve Palms RV Park around 6 a.m. Saturday, July 22.

Responding Officers located a male subject, later identified as Joshua Touchet, 24 years old, residing in Lake Charles, with what appeared to be a gunshot wound, and requested EMS, said LCPD spokesman Sgt. Jeffrey Keenum.

Touchet was transported to Lake Charles Memorial Hospital where he would later succumb to his injuries, said Keenum.

Responding officers were provided physical descriptions of suspects and began searching the area. While searching the area, PFC. Jonathan Landrum located two subjects matching the suspect descriptions and asked the subjects to accompany him to detectives.

Detectives interviewed the subjects and identified them as Desmond Kemon Orphey, 20 years old, from Lake Charles, and a 14-year-old male subject, also residing in Lake Charles, said Keenum.

Detectives later identified the third suspect as Johnnie Paul Hardman Jr., 28 years old, from Lake Charles.

Hardman Jr. was located and subsequently arrested, said Keenum.

The investigation is ongoing and LCPD detectives are asking anyone with additional information concerning the homicide to contact Detective Larry Newingham or Sgt. Joe Savoie at 337-491-1311.

The two adults, Desmond Kemon Orphey and Johnnie Paul Hardman Jr., have been booked into the Calcasieu Parish Correctional Center. The 14-year-old male has been booked into the Calcasieu Parish Juvenile Detention Center.

All three suspects have been charged with: first-degree murder, armed robbery, armed robbery with a firearm, attempted armed robbery, and attempted armed robbery with a firearm.

Judge Clayton Davis set Hardman and Orphey’s bond at $1.2 million each.

