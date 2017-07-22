UPDATE: Suspects in Broad Street homicide arrested

Three suspects in a homicide at an RV park on Broad Street Saturday morning have been arrested, according to the Lake Charles Police Department. LCPD responded to a 911 call in reference to an armed robbery and shooting at the Twelve Palms RV Park around 6 a.m. Saturday, July 22.More >>
Three suspects in a homicide at an RV park on Broad Street Saturday morning have been arrested, according to the Lake Charles Police Department. LCPD responded to a 911 call in reference to an armed robbery and shooting at the Twelve Palms RV Park around 6 a.m. Saturday, July 22.More >>
Dozens of law enforcement applicants poured into the Lake Charles Civic Center Saturday morning to see if they have what it takes to become a Lake Charles Police Officer. Applicants who turned out Saturday endured a number of health and psychological screenings.More >>
Dozens of law enforcement applicants poured into the Lake Charles Civic Center Saturday morning to see if they have what it takes to become a Lake Charles Police Officer. Applicants who turned out Saturday endured a number of health and psychological screenings.More >>
Saturday was a learning experience for parents of children with Alfi's Syndrome. Families from all over the world traveled to Sulphur for the "9pminus" family reunion.More >>
Saturday was a learning experience for parents of children with Alfi's Syndrome. Families from all over the world traveled to Sulphur for the "9pminus" family reunion.More >>
Martin GMC and the Lake Area Animal Hospital joined forces for a common cause: helping a number of dogs find their forever homes. The Lake Charles car dealership hosted "Pups and Trucks" Saturday afternoon. More dogs had to be brought in throughout the day because so many were adopted. Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.More >>
Martin GMC and the Lake Area Animal Hospital joined forces for a common cause: helping a number of dogs find their forever homes. The Lake Charles car dealership hosted "Pups and Trucks" Saturday afternoon. More dogs had to be brought in throughout the day because so many were adopted. Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.More >>
Lake Charles Police detectives are investigating a homicide at 2323 Broad Street that occurred Saturday morning. LCPD received a call about the shooting at 6:00 a.m., said Deputy Chief Mark Kraus.More >>
Lake Charles Police detectives are investigating a homicide at 2323 Broad Street that occurred Saturday morning. LCPD received a call about the shooting at 6:00 a.m., said Deputy Chief Mark Kraus.More >>