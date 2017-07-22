LCPD holds recruitment day to hire 17 more officers

Dozens of law enforcement applicants poured into the Lake Charles Civic Center Saturday morning to see if they have what it takes to become a Lake Charles Police Officer.

Applicants who turned out Saturday endured a number of health and psychological screenings.

Lake Charles Police Department also required law enforcement hopefuls to complete a physical fitness test, consisting of running, pushups and situps.

Corporal Larry Moss says the path to becoming a first responder starts with the applicant.

"You have to have that desire to become a police officer," said Moss. "If at the end of the day, your desire is not to be in that police car by yourself, as a solo officer answering calls, helping the public being a police officer, then there is nothing I can tell you or do on the front end to make you want to do that."

To become an officer, applicants must be United States citizens, 21-years-old, have a high school diploma or a GED and have a flawless criminal background.

To learn more about the process click HERE.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.