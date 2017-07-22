LCPD holds recruitment day to hire 17 more officers - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

LCPD holds recruitment day to hire 17 more officers

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

Dozens of law enforcement applicants poured into the Lake Charles Civic Center Saturday morning to see if they have what it takes to become a Lake Charles Police Officer. 

Applicants who turned out Saturday endured a number of health and psychological screenings. 

Lake Charles Police Department also required law enforcement hopefuls to complete a physical fitness test, consisting of running, pushups and situps. 

Corporal Larry Moss says the path to becoming a first responder starts with the applicant. 

"You have to have that desire to become a police officer," said Moss. "If at the end of the day, your desire is not to be in that police car by yourself, as a solo officer answering calls, helping the public being a police officer, then there is nothing I can tell you or do on the front end to make you want to do that." 

To become an officer, applicants must be United States citizens, 21-years-old, have a high school diploma or a GED and have a flawless criminal background. 

To learn more about the process click HERE.

