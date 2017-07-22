Lake Area Animal Hospital finds new homes for dogs - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Lake Area Animal Hospital finds new homes for dogs

Martin GMC and the Lake Area Animal Hospital joined forces for a common cause: helping a number of dogs find their forever homes.

The Lake Charles car dealership hosted "Pups and Trucks" Saturday afternoon.

More dogs had to be brought in throughout the day because so many were adopted.

