Lake Area Animal Hospital finds new homes for dogs

Martin GMC and the Lake Area Animal Hospital joined forces for a common cause: helping a number of dogs find their forever homes. The Lake Charles car dealership hosted "Pups and Trucks" Saturday afternoon. More dogs had to be brought in throughout the day because so many were adopted. Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.More >>
Lake Charles Police detectives are investigating a homicide at 2323 Broad Street that occurred Saturday morning. LCPD received a call about the shooting at 6:00 a.m., said Deputy Chief Mark Kraus.More >>
Multiple fire departments responded to a house fire in DeQuincy early Saturday afternoon.
DeQuincy Fire Chief Johnny Copeland said the fire department received a call about smoke coming from the house on 1237 Dougharty Road sometime around noon.More >>
