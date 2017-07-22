DeQuincy house fire contained Saturday afternoon - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

DeQuincy house fire contained Saturday afternoon

Posted By KPLC Digital Staff
1237 Dougharty Road (Source: KPLC) 1237 Dougharty Road (Source: KPLC)
1237 Dougharty Road (Source: KPLC) 1237 Dougharty Road (Source: KPLC)
DEQUINCY, LA (KPLC) -

Multiple fire departments responded to a house fire in DeQuincy early Saturday afternoon.

DeQuincy Fire Chief Johnny Copeland said the fire department received a call about smoke coming from the house on 1237 Dougharty Road sometime around noon.

When firefighters arrived there were flames coming out of one corner of the house, and the fire grew.

Copeland called for backup from Calcasieu Ward 1 and 6, Houston River Road and Beauregard fire districts 1 and 2.

The fire is now under control, and there were no injuries, although an Acadian ambulance was called in to assist one firefighter who overheated.

Copeland said no one was in the home when firefighters arrived.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

