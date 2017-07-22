DeQuincy house fire contained Saturday afternoon

Multiple fire departments responded to a house fire in DeQuincy early Saturday afternoon.
DeQuincy Fire Chief Johnny Copeland said the fire department received a call about smoke coming from the house on 1237 Dougharty Road sometime around noon.More >>
By sunset this evening the temperatures will start to go down and rain will come to an end. The showers always lose their energy around sunset and weaken. Overnight we will be left with mostly cloudy skies and temperatures in the mid to upper 70s. Rain chances are down to 20% overnight. Sunday will be another day with more showers and thunderstorms. We will also have mostly cloudy skies. This will result in lower temperatures compared to the previous few days.More >>
A cargo trailer caught fire late Saturday morning on I-10 westbound near the Westlake exit.
Westlake Police got a call at 10:22 a.m. of the cargo trailer smoking on the interstate, said Westlake Police Chief Chris Wilrye.More >>
After years of political gridlock, the United States and China reached a trade agreement for exporting rice. Once the deal is finalized, it could provide a boost to farmers across the U.S., including those here in Louisiana.
From rice farming alone, Louisiana earns $712 million in revenue in exports, and across the U.S., $5.6 Billion, not including the value added from mills.More >>
For the first time ever, the United States will be able to export rice to China, the largest rice consumer in the world.
A trade agreement between the two nations could provide a boost to U.S. rice growers and millers, including those here in Southwest Louisiana.More >>
