FIRST ALERT FORECAST: More showers and thunderstorms Sunday before the heat returns this week.

By sunset this evening the temperatures will start to go down and rain will come to an end. The showers always lose their energy around sunset and weaken. Overnight we will be left with mostly cloudy skies and temperatures in the mid to upper 70s. Rain chances are down to 20% overnight.

Sunday will be another day with more showers and thunderstorms. We will also have mostly cloudy skies. This will result in lower temperatures compared to the previous few days. Highs will still be in the lower 90s. After any shower hits, the temperature will drop and depending on how much rain, will determine the resulting temperatures. We could cool down to the 70s in the afternoon. Still no need to cancel any outdoor plans, but have an indoor plan in place.

On Monday will have rain chances go back down to 30%. The same upper level high pressure will be migrating back south closer to our area and will limit, but not quite eliminate, our rain chances. Rain chances are best in the afternoon.

Tuesday will continue to have lower rain chances at 20% with partly cloudy skies. The upper level high pressure will be getting closer which will help lower rain chances. There cloud be less clouds and more sunshine on our Tuesday. As well as the lower rain chances, our temperatures will go back up. Highs will be in the lower to mid 90s.

Not much will change Wednesday and Thursday. We will still be partly cloudy with plenty of sunshine adding to the heat in the day. There could still be a stray shower or two, but none big enough to cool us off or alter any plans. The upper level high pressure will continue to dominate our area and keep rain chances low and temperatures high with heat indices will be 98-106.

Heading into next weekend, we will still have partly cloudy skies on our Saturday. There could be a few stray showers in the afternoon. On Sunday, rain chances go back up closer to normal for this time of year. Sunday will have mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms. It will be a hot weekend with highs in the mid 90s with heat indices in the triple digits.

Always remember, when the heat is up like it is this week, drink lots of water, limit your time outside, and even use sunscreen. Also, do not forget about your pets outside, or in your car!