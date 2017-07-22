Jets sign top draft pick S Jamal Adams of LSU

The New York Jets on Friday signed safety Jamal Adams of LSU, the sixth overall pick in the draft.
Adams gets a four-year deal worth about $22 million. As with all first-round contracts under the current labor agreement, the Jets have a fifth-year option.
All nine of the Jets' selections in April's draft have signed.
A versatile defender, Adams had one interception and four passes defensed as a junior last season, committing zero penalties as he rarely was thrown at. For his three seasons at the school, he played in 37 games (26 starts) with five interceptions, 14 passes defensed, two forced fumbles and one recovery, 209 tackles and 17 1-2 tackles for loss.
Adams is expected to be a starter this season for the rebuilding Jets.
Pen to paper. #JetUp pic.twitter.com/H4rlH2ebyD— New York Jets (@nyjets) July 21, 2017
Done deal. Locked in. Silence the critics.— JamalAdams (@TheAdams_era) July 21, 2017
A cargo trailer caught fire late Saturday morning on I-10 westbound near the Westlake exit.
Westlake Police got a call at 10:22 a.m. of the cargo trailer smoking on the interstate, said Westlake Police Chief Chris Wilrye.More >>
After years of political gridlock, the United States and China reached a trade agreement for exporting rice. Once the deal is finalized, it could provide a boost to farmers across the U.S., including those here in Louisiana.
From rice farming alone, Louisiana earns $712 million in revenue in exports, and across the U.S., $5.6 Billion, not including the value added from mills.More >>
For the first time ever, the United States will be able to export rice to China, the largest rice consumer in the world.
A trade agreement between the two nations could provide a boost to U.S. rice growers and millers, including those here in Southwest Louisiana.More >>
At a meeting Thursday night at the Sulphur Regional Library, homeowners in the Belle Savanne subdivision were able to address their concerns and hear from the developers themselves. Recently one of the residents reached out to KPLC about the constant flooding and drainage issues in the neighborhood.More >>
Lake Charles Police detectives are investigating a homicide at 2323 Broad Street that occurred Saturday morning.
LCPD received a call about the shooting at 6:00 a.m., said Deputy Chief Mark Kraus.
The victim was given aid on the scene, and transported to a nearby hospital, where he died.More >>
