Developers address drainage issues with Belle Savanne homeowners

At a meeting Thursday night at the Sulphur Regional Library, homeowners in the Belle Savanne subdivision were able to address their concerns and hear from the developers themselves.

Recently one of the residents reached out to KPLC about the constant flooding and drainage issues in the neighborhood.

Scotty Moring said it was a productive meeting.

"They're letting us know they're here to stay with us even after they're done building. They're going to stay and they're going to make sure we don't continue to have problems with drainage," said Moring.

The meeting was closed to the media, but Moring said developers discussed what they have planned to address the flooding issues.

"They're going to actually enlarge our retention pond. They're going through the process now to get everything approved. They're going to add another pond in Belle Savanne," said Moring.

A few weeks ago Moring contacted KPLC about the constant flooding, an appearance that led to some backlash .

"It was just something I felt I had to do for my sake and for my family's sake, and for my neighbors as well," said Moring. "I mean we had issues, Sulphur has issues. Lake Charles has issues. Who doesn't have issues? I just just very upset at the time, but I'm feeling better about the way we're moving forward."

When asked, he said he doesn't regret his decision to contact KPLC.

"If they give me a reason to do it again, I'll do it again," said Moring. "Like I said, I love my home. I love Belle Savanne. It had an issue - I felt I was getting the runaround. I did what I thought I had to do, now we're getting help."

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.