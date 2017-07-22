LCPD investigating homicide on Broad Street - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

LCPD investigating homicide on Broad Street

By KPLC Digital Staff
Connect
2323 Broad Street (Source: KPLC) 2323 Broad Street (Source: KPLC)
LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

Lake Charles Police detectives are investigating a homicide at 2323 Broad Street that occurred Saturday morning.

LCPD received a call about the shooting at 6:00 a.m., said Deputy Chief Mark Kraus.

The victim was given aid on the scene, and transported to a nearby hospital, where the victim died.

Detectives are now at the scene interviewing witnesses and collecting statements and evidence.

Police are actively looking for the suspect. 

KPLC will have more details as they become available.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • LCPD investigating homicide on Broad Street

    LCPD investigating homicide on Broad Street

    Saturday, July 22 2017 10:07 AM EDT2017-07-22 14:07:56 GMT
    2323 Broad Street (Source: KPLC)2323 Broad Street (Source: KPLC)

    Lake Charles Police detectives are investigating a homicide at 2323 Broad Street that occurred Saturday morning.

    LCPD received a call about the shooting at 6:00 a.m., said Deputy Chief Mark Kraus.

    The victim was given aid on the scene, and transported to a nearby hospital, where he died.

    More >>

    Lake Charles Police detectives are investigating a homicide at 2323 Broad Street that occurred Saturday morning.

    LCPD received a call about the shooting at 6:00 a.m., said Deputy Chief Mark Kraus.

    The victim was given aid on the scene, and transported to a nearby hospital, where he died.

    More >>

  • National drive providing suits to those in need

    National drive providing suits to those in need

    Friday, July 21 2017 11:03 PM EDT2017-07-22 03:03:17 GMT
    (Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC)(Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC)

    For nine years Lake Charles Men’s Wearhouse store manager Michael Rodriguez has been helping men look their very best. But Rodriguez also gets a chance to help men and women struggling to find a job through his company’s annual suit drive.

    More >>

    For nine years Lake Charles Men’s Wearhouse store manager Michael Rodriguez has been helping men look their very best. But Rodriguez also gets a chance to help men and women struggling to find a job through his company’s annual suit drive.

    More >>

  • Lake Charles men indicted in connection with Fournet Street shooting death

    Lake Charles men indicted in connection with Fournet Street shooting death

    Friday, July 21 2017 10:53 PM EDT2017-07-22 02:53:36 GMT
    Lake Charles men indicted in connection with Fournet Street shooting death. (Source: KPLC)Lake Charles men indicted in connection with Fournet Street shooting death. (Source: KPLC)

    A Lake Charles man was indicted Friday by a grand jury in connection with a shooting that killed another man in May.

    More >>

    A Lake Charles man was indicted Friday by a grand jury in connection with a shooting that killed another man in May.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly