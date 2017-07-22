LCPD investigating homicide on Broad Street

Lake Charles Police detectives are investigating a homicide at 2323 Broad Street that occurred Saturday morning.

LCPD received a call about the shooting at 6:00 a.m., said Deputy Chief Mark Kraus.

The victim was given aid on the scene, and transported to a nearby hospital, where the victim died.

Detectives are now at the scene interviewing witnesses and collecting statements and evidence.

Police are actively looking for the suspect.

