Guidry: McNeese running back Ryan Ross will miss 2-3 games to start season

Ryan Ross has been a staple in the McNeese backfield since 2014. The senior broke his ankle in the Cowboys' spring game and now he may miss extended time for the first time in his McNeese career.

The Richwood, Texas native will miss a couple of games to open the season according to McNeese head coach Lance Guidry.

"He is walking really well, but I haven't seen him run or change directions yet. He is walking very good. We are probably going to make a decision on game three to four, on whether we redshirt him or not," said Guidry. "If we redshirt him, we get every running back back the next year. He would be the only one we lose this year if he plays."

Ross struggled through 2016, most notably with fumbling issues. Still, Ross led the team with 601 yards and five touchdowns to rank 12th on the school’s all-time yards rushing list with 2,091 yards.

For now, Guidry said the Cowboys will be patient with number six.

"We are just going to just let it take it's time and take it's course, and see where we are at around game three or four."

Copyright KPLC 2017. All rights reserved.