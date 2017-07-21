National drive providing suits to those in need

For nine years Lake Charles Men’s Wearhouse store manager Michael Rodriguez has been helping men look their very best.

But Rodriguez also gets a chance to help men and women struggling to find a job through his company’s annual suit drive.

“This whole drive is basically to get them more confident in getting back into the workforce,” said Rodriguez.

From coats, to pants, ties and even shoes, Men’s Wearhouse is looking for lightly worn professional clothing you would wear to an interview.

A typical suit can cost anywhere from $250 to $700, but people are dropping off brand new suits, each with a story behind them.

“There was a woman that came in here not too long ago," said sales consultant Tyrique Branche. "Actually her husband had died a year ago, and she had been meaning to find something to do with all his clothes, and even her clothes that she had no use for.”

So she dropped them off and told her story to Branche.

“You don’t really expect somebody to come in and be like, oh, and give you like a backstory behind why they're dropping off a suit, so it is pretty surprising and it’s kind of like a good excitement,” said Branche.

And with the Lake Charles store collecting more than 50 suits so far, Rodriguez says those donating are also excited about where their suits are going.

“They want to know who they're benefiting, and it’s always nice to have people that are just coming in just...donating to a good cause,” said Rodriguez.

And with a little over a week left until the suit drive ends, something as simple as a suit in your closet has the ability to change one person’s life.

“It’s just helping people try to get back into the workforce that really need something that maybe can’t afford it,” said Rodriguez.

The suits collected in Lake Charles are taken to Refined by Fire Ministries in Baton Rouge where they will be distributed.

You can drop off suits or any lightly worn professional clothing at any Men's Wearhouse location until July 31.

If you drop off any of these items, you can receive a coupon for 50 percent off your next purchase.

For more information on the suit drive, click HERE.

