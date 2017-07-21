National drive providing suits to those in need

For nine years Lake Charles Men’s Wearhouse store manager Michael Rodriguez has been helping men look their very best. But Rodriguez also gets a chance to help men and women struggling to find a job through his company’s annual suit drive.More >>
A Lake Charles man was indicted Friday by a grand jury in connection with a shooting that killed another man in May.More >>
Local business people are raising a red flag on proposed changes in Calcasieu Parish's sewerage ordinance. Some predict a huge cost increase at multiple levels for developers, realtors and consumers. However, parish officials say those who have read proposed revisions have only seen them because they were seeking input from various segments of the community.More >>
In this week's edition of "Christian's Cajun Adventures," KPLC's Christian Piekos spent time on a commercial crabbing vessel. Christian was assisted by Roger Kelly, a veteran crabber.
Kelly, who also goes by the nickname "Snoopy," has been catching crab since a very young age. It seems like rudimentary work, but Kelly couldn't be happier with his job.More >>
The fee deadline for students registered online at McNeese State University is coming up. Students registered for the upcoming Fall semester have until 4:30 p.m. on Aug. 16 to pay fees. McNeese has a new payment plan going into effect this Fall.More >>
