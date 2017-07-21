Sports Person of the Week - Jammerio Gross-Whitaker

Heading into the 2017 McNeese football season, the Cowboys' motto is "Last Ride."

Defensive end Jammerio Gross-Whitaker takes those words to heart.

"It's my last year. I'm gonna savor every single moment I have with my team and these fans and with these coaches," said Gross Whitaker. "I'm going to enjoy it."

2016 was a big year for Gross-Whitaker, earning all-conference and all-Louisiana honors after leading the Pokes with 59 tackles and ranking second on the team in sacks.

But for him, it's all about the team.

"This whole defensive line that we have is going to be pretty good. We got a transfer from UAB Christian Robinson, Chris Livings, Antonio McGhee, Kurt Viges and Marval Bourgeois. We've got a lot of tools on the d-line that can be unleashed. But, it's never about me on the d-line. It's about my whole unit. I have the utmost respect for those guys. They follow me. I just love them."

There's nothing quite like game day. And Gross-Whitaker channels his inner 'Transformer' when he straps on the pads.

"On game day I turn into whole different person. One of my alter egos is Jammetron. I turn into Jammetron."

Coming off a 6-5 season, McNeese must takes steps forward in order to improve. It won't be easy, but Gross-Whitaker feels like the pieces are in place.

"You never know how the season is gonna play out. You have to go out and every single day, every single practice, every workout and every game and win that day," Gross-Whitaker said. "Once you win that day, you move on to the next one. Eventually we'll be 1-0 each week and hopefully that'll keep building up."

Keep building, for one last ride.

"I just love to play football. I just wanna go out there and ball."

