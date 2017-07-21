Tournament of the Stars awards $25k in scholarships to local high school seniors

The 17th annual Tournament of the Stars scholarship banquet was held July 21. The non-profit organization awarded over $25,000 to 21 area high school seniors from the 2017 class.

The Tournament of Stars Scholarship was founded by Harold McReynolds in memory of his father, Israel McReynolds Sr. Israel McReynolds Sr. had a passion for helping young people. By the age of nine, he had lost both of his parents. He was the youngest of four children and was taken in and raised by a family friend.

McReynolds says it's all about the youth.

"This is where the kids come in. We give them the money for the funds, but we also celebrate them. That's what this night is all about. That's what all of our fundraising is for-- for this night."

Below is a list of the 2017 scholarship recipients:

BARBE HIGH SCHOOL

Avrie Celestine

Camren Green

Alethia LaSalle

Korey London

Alyssa Charles-Royster

Hillary Simon

IOWA

Jacinda Beasley

SAM HOUSTON

Rhailynn Brown

Madison Fontenot

Jordan Latham

ST. LOUIS

Daniel Best

Brianna Broussard

Luke Burnham

Caroline Cagle

Dasia May

SULPHUR

Julia Reeves

WASHINGTON-MARION

Tajah Alfred

Jarius Barker

Tayneria Gooden

Darion Guidry

MCNEESE

*Miranda Charles

*First-ever college recipient

For more information on the Tournament of the Stars, head to http://www.tournamentofstars.com.

Copyright KPLC 2017. All rights reserved.