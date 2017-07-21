Tournament of the Stars awards $25k in scholarships to local hig - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Tournament of the Stars awards $25k in scholarships to local high school seniors

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

The 17th annual Tournament of the Stars scholarship banquet was held July 21. The non-profit organization awarded over $25,000 to 21 area high school seniors from the 2017 class.

The Tournament of Stars Scholarship was founded by Harold McReynolds in memory of his father, Israel McReynolds Sr. Israel McReynolds Sr. had a passion for helping young people. By the age of nine, he had lost both of his parents. He was the youngest of four children and was taken in and raised by a family friend.

McReynolds says it's all about the youth.

"This is where the kids come in. We give them the money for the funds, but we also celebrate them. That's what this night is all about. That's what all of our fundraising is for-- for this night." 

Below is a list of the 2017 scholarship recipients:

BARBE HIGH SCHOOL
Avrie Celestine
Camren Green
Alethia LaSalle
Korey London
Alyssa Charles-Royster
Hillary Simon

IOWA
Jacinda Beasley

SAM HOUSTON
Rhailynn Brown
Madison Fontenot
Jordan Latham

ST. LOUIS
Daniel Best
Brianna Broussard
Luke Burnham
Caroline Cagle
Dasia May

SULPHUR
Julia Reeves

WASHINGTON-MARION
Tajah Alfred
Jarius Barker
Tayneria Gooden
Darion Guidry

MCNEESE
*Miranda Charles

*First-ever college recipient

For more information on the Tournament of the Stars, head to http://www.tournamentofstars.com.

