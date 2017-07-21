Tournament of the Stars awards $25k in scholarships to local high school seniors

The 17th annual Tournament of the Stars scholarship banquet was held July 21. The non-profit organization awarded over $25,000 to 21 area high school seniors from the 2017 class.
The Tournament of Stars Scholarship was founded by Harold McReynolds in memory of his father, Israel McReynolds Sr. Israel McReynolds Sr. had a passion for helping young people. By the age of nine, he had lost both of his parents. He was the youngest of four children and was taken in and raised by a family friend.
McReynolds says it's all about the youth.
"This is where the kids come in. We give them the money for the funds, but we also celebrate them. That's what this night is all about. That's what all of our fundraising is for-- for this night."
Below is a list of the 2017 scholarship recipients:
BARBE HIGH SCHOOL
Avrie Celestine
Camren Green
Alethia LaSalle
Korey London
Alyssa Charles-Royster
Hillary Simon
IOWA
Jacinda Beasley
SAM HOUSTON
Rhailynn Brown
Madison Fontenot
Jordan Latham
ST. LOUIS
Daniel Best
Brianna Broussard
Luke Burnham
Caroline Cagle
Dasia May
SULPHUR
Julia Reeves
WASHINGTON-MARION
Tajah Alfred
Jarius Barker
Tayneria Gooden
Darion Guidry
MCNEESE
*Miranda Charles
*First-ever college recipient
For more information on the Tournament of the Stars, head to http://www.tournamentofstars.com.
