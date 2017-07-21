Concerns raised about possible revisions to Calcasieu sewerage ordinance

Local business people are raising a red flag on proposed changes in Calcasieu Parish's sewerage ordinance. Some predict a huge cost increase at multiple levels for developers, realtors and consumers. However, parish officials say those who have read proposed revisions have only seen them because they were seeking input from various segments of the community.More >>
Local business people are raising a red flag on proposed changes in Calcasieu Parish's sewerage ordinance. Some predict a huge cost increase at multiple levels for developers, realtors and consumers. However, parish officials say those who have read proposed revisions have only seen them because they were seeking input from various segments of the community.More >>
In this week's edition of "Christian's Cajun Adventures," KPLC's Christian Piekos spent time on a commercial crabbing vessel. Christian was assisted by Roger Kelly, a veteran crabber.
Kelly, who also goes by the nickname "Snoopy," has been catching crab since a very young age. It seems like rudimentary work, but Kelly couldn't be happier with his job.More >>
In this week's edition of "Christian's Cajun Adventures," KPLC's Christian Piekos spent time on a commercial crabbing vessel. Christian was assisted by Roger Kelly, a veteran crabber.
Kelly, who also goes by the nickname "Snoopy," has been catching crab since a very young age. It seems like rudimentary work, but Kelly couldn't be happier with his job.More >>
The fee deadline for students registered online at McNeese State University is coming up. Students registered for the upcoming Fall semester have until 4:30 p.m. on Aug. 16 to pay fees. McNeese has a new payment plan going into effect this Fall.More >>
The fee deadline for students registered online at McNeese State University is coming up. Students registered for the upcoming Fall semester have until 4:30 p.m. on Aug. 16 to pay fees. McNeese has a new payment plan going into effect this Fall.More >>
A few weeks ago, the Welsh town council voted on the $15,000 dollar raise for Police Chief Marcus Crochet, but deadlocked, meaning no pay increase. The council will hold a public meeting August 1 to again discuss raising the police chief's salary from $40,000 a year to $55,000 a year.More >>
A few weeks ago, the Welsh town council voted on the $15,000 dollar raise for Police Chief Marcus Crochet, but deadlocked, meaning no pay increase. The council will hold a public meeting August 1 to again discuss raising the police chief's salary from $40,000 a year to $55,000 a year.More >>
A new veterans memorial is in the works for the town of DeQuincy.
It will be a replication of "Raising the Flag" in Japan during World War II, and will honor area veterans like the Clifton brothers, who returned to their hometown of DeQuincy after serving in the war.More >>
A new veterans memorial is in the works for the town of DeQuincy.
It will be a replication of "Raising the Flag" in Japan during World War II, and will honor area veterans like the Clifton brothers, who returned to their hometown of DeQuincy after serving in the war.More >>