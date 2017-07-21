'Christian's Cajun Adventures' - Christian spends time on a crab - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

'Christian's Cajun Adventures' - Christian spends time on a crab boat

Source: Christian Piekos
HACKBERRY, LA (KPLC) -

In this week's edition of "Christian's Cajun Adventures," KPLC's Christian Piekos spent time on a commercial crabbing vessel. Christian was assisted by Roger Kelly, a veteran crabber.

Kelly, who also goes by the nickname "Snoopy," has been catching crab since a very young age. It seems like rudimentary work, but Kelly couldn't be happier with his job.

Send us your ideas for what Christian should try next! Send KPLC a message on Facebook or message Christian directly via his Facebook page, "Christian Piekos KPLC." 

