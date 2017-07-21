Special delivery for Gage Meche - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Special delivery for Gage Meche

(Source: KPLC) (Source: KPLC)
LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

Gage Meche is doing really well in his recovery, according to his family.

This week KPLC met up with the 7 year old to deliver some special gifts our viewers have sent in. From handwritten "get well" cards, to coloring books, to a Captain America fidget spinner - Gage loved all the gifts. 

It's now been two months since he was accidentally shot at Moss Bluff Elementary, but from the smile on his face you'd probably never know. 

A benefit is planned for Gage on Saturday, July 29, from noon to 9 p.m. There will be live music, an auction, a raffle and children's activities. It's all happening at the VFW at 2668 Highway 171 North.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • FIRST ALERT FORECAST: More warm temperatures this weekend with a better chance for afternoon showers

    FIRST ALERT FORECAST: More warm temperatures this weekend with a better chance for afternoon showers

    Friday, July 21 2017 3:56 PM EDT2017-07-21 19:56:21 GMT
    Scattered showers return this weekendScattered showers return this weekend

    By sunset this evening the temperatures will start to go down. Heat indices will still be high through tonight, possibly not dropping below 80 degrees. Overnight we will be left with partly cloudy skies and temperatures in the mid to upper 70s. Rain chances are down to zero overnight. At the start of the weekend, more scattered storms in the afternoon are expected on Saturday. An upper level high to our north that has limited rain chances, will be moving away and a weak disturbance i...

    More >>

    By sunset this evening the temperatures will start to go down. Heat indices will still be high through tonight, possibly not dropping below 80 degrees. Overnight we will be left with partly cloudy skies and temperatures in the mid to upper 70s. Rain chances are down to zero overnight. At the start of the weekend, more scattered storms in the afternoon are expected on Saturday. An upper level high to our north that has limited rain chances, will be moving away and a weak disturbance i...

    More >>

  • Special delivery for Gage Meche

    Special delivery for Gage Meche

    Friday, July 21 2017 3:55 PM EDT2017-07-21 19:55:51 GMT
    (Source: KPLC)(Source: KPLC)

    Gage Meche is doing really well in his recovery, according to his family. This week KPLC met up with the 7 year old to deliver some special gifts our viewers have sent in. From handwritten "get well" cards, to coloring books, to a Captain America fidget spinner - Gage loved all the gifts.  It's now been two months since he was accidentally shot at Moss Bluff Elementary, but from the smile on his face you'd probably never know.  A benefit is planned for Gage...

    More >>

    Gage Meche is doing really well in his recovery, according to his family. This week KPLC met up with the 7 year old to deliver some special gifts our viewers have sent in. From handwritten "get well" cards, to coloring books, to a Captain America fidget spinner - Gage loved all the gifts.  It's now been two months since he was accidentally shot at Moss Bluff Elementary, but from the smile on his face you'd probably never know.  A benefit is planned for Gage...

    More >>

  • BREAKING

    Two new arrests in N. Simmons Street homicide, one murder warrant recalled

    Two new arrests in N. Simmons Street homicide, one murder warrant recalled

    Friday, July 21 2017 2:35 PM EDT2017-07-21 18:35:01 GMT

    Two more people have been arrested in connection with a homicide on N. Simmons Street early Monday morning, authorities said. But charges are being withdrawn against one of the people first arrested for the crime. Gary Obrien, 31, was shot when he refused to comply with a demand made by one of a group of males who were robbing the home, authorities said. Lake Charles men Devonta Deywane Orphey, 23, and Devin Jalmal Holefield, 25, were arrested Thursday afternoon in Waco, Texas, ...

    More >>

    Two more people have been arrested in connection with a homicide on N. Simmons Street early Monday morning, authorities said. But charges are being withdrawn against one of the people first arrested for the crime. Gary Obrien, 31, was shot when he refused to comply with a demand made by one of a group of males who were robbing the home, authorities said. Lake Charles men Devonta Deywane Orphey, 23, and Devin Jalmal Holefield, 25, were arrested Thursday afternoon in Waco, Texas, ...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly