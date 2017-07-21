Special delivery for Gage Meche

Gage Meche is doing really well in his recovery, according to his family.

This week KPLC met up with the 7 year old to deliver some special gifts our viewers have sent in. From handwritten "get well" cards, to coloring books, to a Captain America fidget spinner - Gage loved all the gifts.

It's now been two months since he was accidentally shot at Moss Bluff Elementary, but from the smile on his face you'd probably never know.

A benefit is planned for Gage on Saturday, July 29, from noon to 9 p.m. There will be live music, an auction, a raffle and children's activities. It's all happening at the VFW at 2668 Highway 171 North.

