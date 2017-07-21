Special delivery for Gage Meche

By sunset this evening the temperatures will start to go down. Heat indices will still be high through tonight, possibly not dropping below 80 degrees. Overnight we will be left with partly cloudy skies and temperatures in the mid to upper 70s. Rain chances are down to zero overnight. At the start of the weekend, more scattered storms in the afternoon are expected on Saturday. An upper level high to our north that has limited rain chances, will be moving away and a weak disturbance i...More >>
Gage Meche is doing really well in his recovery, according to his family. This week KPLC met up with the 7 year old to deliver some special gifts our viewers have sent in. From handwritten "get well" cards, to coloring books, to a Captain America fidget spinner - Gage loved all the gifts. It's now been two months since he was accidentally shot at Moss Bluff Elementary, but from the smile on his face you'd probably never know. A benefit is planned for Gage...More >>
Two more people have been arrested in connection with a homicide on N. Simmons Street early Monday morning, authorities said. But charges are being withdrawn against one of the people first arrested for the crime. Gary Obrien, 31, was shot when he refused to comply with a demand made by one of a group of males who were robbing the home, authorities said. Lake Charles men Devonta Deywane Orphey, 23, and Devin Jalmal Holefield, 25, were arrested Thursday afternoon in Waco, Texas, ...More >>
The Calcasieu Parish Grand Jury had indicted three men on the charges of first degree rape and one man is indicted on video voyeurism. On May 25, Jimmy Alvarez, Jose C. Martinez, and Ricardo C. Valadez allegedly raped a Calcasieu Parish woman at a Sulphur residence where they were subleasing rooms, said Kim Myers, Calcasieu Sheriff's Office spokeswoman. According to detectives the victim was staying the night at her friends house while her friend was at work. T...More >>
The White House is holding a press briefing around 1 p.m. following the resignation of White House press secretary Sean Spicer.More >>
