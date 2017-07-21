McNeese Fall fee deadline approaching - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

McNeese Fall fee deadline approaching

(Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC) (Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC)
LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

The fee deadline for students registered online at McNeese State University is coming up.

Students registered for the upcoming Fall semester have until 4:30 p.m. on Aug. 16 to pay fees.

McNeese has a new payment plan going into effect this Fall.

Fees can be divided into three payments and all student fees are eligible for the plan (i.e. registration, tuition, special assessment, class-related fees and meal plans).

Students will have to pay one-third of the total amount of their fees plus a $30 processing fee.

Payments are due by the dates listed below.

  • August 16, 2017
  • September 15, 2017
  • October 16, 2017 

McNeese students can view their Fall term bills through their MyMcNeese portal or Banner Self-service.

Fall classes begin Aug. 20 at McNeese State University.

To view payment policies and methods click HERE, or call the McNeese accounting office at 337-475-5107.

