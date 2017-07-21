McNeese Fall fee deadline approaching

The fee deadline for students registered online at McNeese State University is coming up.

Students registered for the upcoming Fall semester have until 4:30 p.m. on Aug. 16 to pay fees.

McNeese has a new payment plan going into effect this Fall.

Fees can be divided into three payments and all student fees are eligible for the plan (i.e. registration, tuition, special assessment, class-related fees and meal plans).

Students will have to pay one-third of the total amount of their fees plus a $30 processing fee.

Payments are due by the dates listed below.

August 16, 2017

September 15, 2017

October 16, 2017

McNeese students can view their Fall term bills through their MyMcNeese portal or Banner Self-service.

Fall classes begin Aug. 20 at McNeese State University.

To view payment policies and methods click HERE, or call the McNeese accounting office at 337-475-5107.

