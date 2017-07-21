Donations needed for DeQuincy veterans memorial

The fee deadline for students registered online at McNeese State University is coming up. Students registered for the upcoming Fall semester have until 4:30 p.m. on Aug. 16 to pay fees. McNeese has a new payment plan going into effect this Fall.More >>
The fee deadline for students registered online at McNeese State University is coming up. Students registered for the upcoming Fall semester have until 4:30 p.m. on Aug. 16 to pay fees. McNeese has a new payment plan going into effect this Fall.More >>
A few weeks ago, the Welsh town council voted on the $15,000 dollar raise for Police Chief Marcus Crochet, but deadlocked, meaning no pay increase. The council will hold a public meeting August 1 to again discuss raising the police chief's salary from $40,000 a year to $55,000 a year.More >>
A few weeks ago, the Welsh town council voted on the $15,000 dollar raise for Police Chief Marcus Crochet, but deadlocked, meaning no pay increase. The council will hold a public meeting August 1 to again discuss raising the police chief's salary from $40,000 a year to $55,000 a year.More >>
A new veterans memorial is in the works for the town of DeQuincy.
It will be a replication of "Raising the Flag" in Japan during World War II, and will honor area veterans like the Clifton brothers, who returned to their hometown of DeQuincy after serving in the war.More >>
A new veterans memorial is in the works for the town of DeQuincy.
It will be a replication of "Raising the Flag" in Japan during World War II, and will honor area veterans like the Clifton brothers, who returned to their hometown of DeQuincy after serving in the war.More >>
By sunset this evening the temperatures will start to go down. Heat indices will still be high through tonight, possibly not dropping below 80 degrees. Overnight we will be left with partly cloudy skies and temperatures in the mid to upper 70s. Rain chances are down to zero overnight. At the start of the weekend, more scattered storms in the afternoon are expected on Saturday. An upper level high to our north that has limited rain chances, will be moving away and a weak disturbance i...More >>
By sunset this evening the temperatures will start to go down. Heat indices will still be high through tonight, possibly not dropping below 80 degrees. Overnight we will be left with partly cloudy skies and temperatures in the mid to upper 70s. Rain chances are down to zero overnight. At the start of the weekend, more scattered storms in the afternoon are expected on Saturday. An upper level high to our north that has limited rain chances, will be moving away and a weak disturbance i...More >>
Gage Meche is doing really well in his recovery, according to his family. This week KPLC met up with the 7 year old to deliver some special gifts our viewers have sent in. From handwritten "get well" cards, to coloring books, to a Captain America fidget spinner - Gage loved all the gifts. It's now been two months since he was accidentally shot at Moss Bluff Elementary, but from the smile on his face you'd probably never know. A benefit is planned for Gage...More >>
Gage Meche is doing really well in his recovery, according to his family. This week KPLC met up with the 7 year old to deliver some special gifts our viewers have sent in. From handwritten "get well" cards, to coloring books, to a Captain America fidget spinner - Gage loved all the gifts. It's now been two months since he was accidentally shot at Moss Bluff Elementary, but from the smile on his face you'd probably never know. A benefit is planned for Gage...More >>