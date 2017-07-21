Donations needed for DeQuincy veterans memorial - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Donations needed for DeQuincy veterans memorial

DeQuincy Railroad Museum (Source: Facebook) DeQuincy Railroad Museum (Source: Facebook)
DEQUINCY, LA (KPLC) -

A new veterans memorial is in the works for the town of DeQuincy.

It will be a replication of "Raising the Flag" in Japan during World War II, and will honor area veterans like the Clifton brothers, who returned to their hometown of DeQuincy after serving in the war.

The memorial will be constructed of stainless steel and lit for 24 hours.

The statue will be located on the hill next to Brookshire Bros. supermarket in DeQuincy.

The town is now accepting donations to help make the memorial possible.

Donations can be made through a GoFundMe account found HERE, or by mail at P.O. Box 398, DeQuincy, LA, 70633.

100 percent of donations will go towards the veterans memorial.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved. 

