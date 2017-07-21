WATCH LIVE: White House briefing following Sean Spicer's resignation

The White House is holding a press briefing around 1 p.m. following the resignation of White House press secretary Sean Spicer.

The sudden announcement comes just as President Donald Trump is set to name a new White House Communications Director.

Mobile users click HERE if unable to view the livestream.

Spicer has had some tense moments with the media, often over questions about the Russia investigation.

Lately, most of Spicer's daily briefings have been conducted off-camera.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.