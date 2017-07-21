Rape charges handed down against men accused of assaulting woman in shower

A grand jury in Calcasieu Parish has indicted three men on charges of first-degree rape. One man also faces a charge of video voyeurism.

Jimmy Alvarez, Jose C. Martinez, and Ricardo C. Valadez are accused of raping a woman at a Sulphur residence where they were subleasing rooms, said Kim Myers, Calcasieu Sheriff's Office spokeswoman.

She said the victim was staying the night at her friend's house while her friend was at work.

The three men allegedly entered the bathroom while the victim was taking a shower, according to Myers. Two of the men, Martinez and Valadez, sexually assaulted her in the shower while Alvarez watched. The men then forced the victim onto a bed where she was held down and raped by Martinez and Valadez while Alvarez continued to watch. When Martinez and Valadez left the room Alvarez allegedly attempted to rape the victim.

After Alvarez left the room the victim locked herself in the bathroom and called a friend who then called law enforcement.

Alvarez is also accused of recording video or taking photos of the victim without consent.

Martinez, 22, and Jimmy Alvarez, 24, both of Sulphur, were arrested at the residence. Judge Michael Canaday set their bonds at $1.25 million each.

Ricardo C. Valadez, of LaPorte, Texas, who left the home before deputies arrived.?

