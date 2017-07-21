Lake Charles men indicted in connection with Fournet Street shooting death

Two Lake Charles men were indicted by a grand jury Friday in connection with a deadly shooting on Fournet Street in May.

Devlon Jamal Willis-Muhammad, 21, was indicted on one count of second-degree murder. He is accused of killing 27-year-old Robert Nathaniel Bracy Jr. in the 1500 block of Fournet Street around 7:30 a.m. on May 24. Bracy was shot multiple times during an argument with Willis-Muhammad, according to the report by Lake Charles Police Department.

Willis-Muhammad's cousin was also indicted Friday. The grand jury returned one count of carjacking against Kevoin Hakeen Marcel Willis, 21.

Authorities said the carjacking charge came as Willis and Willis-Muhammad were fleeing the shooting.

Mobile users, click HERE for more.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.