LCPD hosting recruit day to fill 17 openings

The Lake Charles Police Department is hosting a recruitment event to help fill the 17 open positions in the force.

The recruitment event begins at 8 a.m. Saturday, July 22, on the second floor of the Civic Center.

Interested candidates will need to complete a physical fitness test, a psychological evaluation, a question and answer and an interview in order to make it through to the next round of the hiring phase.

Those 21 years of age and older, with a high school diploma or GED, with a clean record are welcome to sign up.

Applicants are asked to come ready to the physical fitness test first including a run, push ups and sit ups.

The event is slated to last until mid-afternoon.

