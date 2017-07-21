LCPD hosting recruit day to fill 17 openings

The White House is holding a press briefing around 1 p.m. following the resignation of White House press secretary Sean Spicer.More >>
A Lake Charles man was indicted Friday by a grand jury in connection with a shooting that killed another man in May.More >>
The Calcasieu Parish Grand Jury had indicted three men on the charges of first degree rape and one man is indicted on video voyeurism. On May 25, Jimmy Alvarez, Jose C. Martinez, and Ricardo C. Valadez allegedly raped a Calcasieu Parish woman at a Sulphur residence where they were subleasing rooms, said Kim Myers, Calcasieu Sheriff's Office spokeswoman. According to detectives the victim was staying the night at her friends house while her friend was at work. T...More >>
The Lake Charles Police Department is hosting a recruitment event to help fill the 17 open positions in the force.More >>
Folks from KPLC will be back out in the community of DeQuincy for the continuing Grillin & Chillin series. Be sure to join us this Friday, July 20, at the DeQuincy Railroad Museum. Chief Meteorologist Wade Hampton, Candy Rodriguez, and other members of the KPLC team will be broadcasting live – and we’ll be grilling hot dogs for our viewers. Join us Friday afternoon during the First at Four, Live at Five, and 7 News at Six newscasts. KPLC wants t...More >>
