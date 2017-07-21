SUNRISE KITCHEN: Beef and Broccoli Salad

Patient safety is paramount in hospital settings and traditionally, it has taken one-to-one care 24/7 for some of the most at-risk patients. KPLC's Britney Glaser shows how a new video monitoring system is keeping patients safe and freeing up nursing staff for other duties.More >>
Patient safety is paramount in hospital settings and traditionally, it has taken one-to-one care 24/7 for some of the most at-risk patients. KPLC's Britney Glaser shows how a new video monitoring system is keeping patients safe and freeing up nursing staff for other duties.More >>
Our friend, Cookie Hauser shares her recipe for beef and broccoli salad.More >>
Our friend, Cookie Hauser shares her recipe for beef and broccoli salad.More >>
While the roundabout at Nelson and Ham Reid Road still isn't completed, parish engineers are planning more roundabouts for that area. In total Ham Reid Road will get four roundabouts as it is extended from Elliott Road to Big Lake Road, with the project costing close to $6 million.More >>
While the roundabout at Nelson and Ham Reid Road still isn't completed, parish engineers are planning more roundabouts for that area. In total Ham Reid Road will get four roundabouts as it is extended from Elliott Road to Big Lake Road, with the project costing close to $6 million.More >>
While most kids are enjoying their summer vacation in the air conditioning, five local students are spending their time training in the hot sun, getting ready for the National Junior Olympic Track & Field Championships next week.
The competition is where many of today's Olympic stars started their careers.More >>
While most kids are enjoying their summer vacation in the air conditioning, five local students are spending their time training in the hot sun, getting ready for the National Junior Olympic Track & Field Championships next week.
The competition is where many of today's Olympic stars started their careers.More >>
The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office has teamed up with Legally Armed America to create an instructional video on how you should act if you get pulled over and have a firearm. The video demonstrates the difference between a compliant and non-compliant driver. It also explains some dos and don'ts if you have a weapon on you when you get pulled over. The video can be found HERE. Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.More >>
The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office has teamed up with Legally Armed America to create an instructional video on how you should act if you get pulled over and have a firearm. The video demonstrates the difference between a compliant and non-compliant driver. It also explains some dos and don'ts if you have a weapon on you when you get pulled over. The video can be found HERE. Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.More >>