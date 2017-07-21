SUNRISE KITCHEN: Beef and Broccoli Salad

Our friend, Cookie Hauser shares her recipe for beef and broccoli salad.

Ingredients:

10 cups broccoli florets

6 cups seedless red grapes

1 cup sliced celery

6 green onions, sliced

2 cups mayonnaise

2/3 cup sugar

2 tablespoons cider vinegar

1 lb. sliced deli beef

1 2/3 cups slivered almonds, toasted

Directions:

In a large salad bowl, combine the broccoli, grapes, celery and onions. In a small bowl, combine the mayonnaise, sugar and vinegar. Pour over broccoli mixture and toss to coat.

Cover and refrigerate for at least 4 hours or overnight. Just before serving, stir in beef and almonds.

Makes 20 servings.

