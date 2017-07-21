SUNRISE KITCHEN: Beef and Broccoli Salad - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

SUNRISE KITCHEN: Beef and Broccoli Salad

By KPLC Digital Staff
Beef and Broccoli Salad (Source: KPLC) Beef and Broccoli Salad (Source: KPLC)
SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA (KPLC) -

Our friend, Cookie Hauser shares her recipe for beef and broccoli salad.

Ingredients:

  • 10 cups broccoli florets
  • 6 cups seedless red grapes
  • 1 cup sliced celery
  • 6 green onions, sliced
  • 2 cups mayonnaise
  • 2/3 cup sugar
  • 2 tablespoons cider vinegar
  • 1 lb. sliced deli beef
  • 1 2/3 cups slivered almonds, toasted

Directions:

In a large salad bowl, combine the broccoli, grapes, celery and onions. In a small bowl, combine the mayonnaise, sugar and vinegar. Pour over broccoli mixture and toss to coat. 

Cover and refrigerate for at least 4 hours or overnight. Just before serving, stir in beef and almonds.

Makes 20 servings.

