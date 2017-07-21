FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Increasing rain chances this weekend

Today it’s all about the heat again with temperatures quickly warming up to near 90 by 11 a.m. and continue to warm up to around 94 degrees for a high this afternoon with heat index values ranging from 104 to 106. Take your heat precautions again today and try to avoid strenuous work or exercise in the direct sunlight during the afternoon hours. If this is not an option, then take frequent breaks and drink plenty of water.

We’ll be watching for a few storms that could sneak in from the east or northeast by late this afternoon, moving around the southern periphery of a ridge of high pressure in the upper levels of the atmosphere that is baking much of the country with excessive heat. The best chance of a few isolated storms will come late in the afternoon between 4 and 8 p.m.

By the weekend, a weak disturbance will move westward across the northern Gulf and begin to spark more numerous scattered showers and thunderstorms by late in the afternoon Saturday and into Sunday as it passes by. The weekend won’t be washout but be ready to dodge some scattered storms at times.

After Sunday, high pressure returns which means another big reduction in rain chances for next week, with high temperatures again being the dominant topic as we continue through the dog days of summer.

The tropics remain quiet with no development expected over the next 5 to 7 days, thanks to plenty of wind shear and dry Saharan air over the main development region of the Atlantic.

