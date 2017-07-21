WATCH LIVE ON 7NEWS SUNRISE: More suspects facing charges in deadly shooting

Lake Charles Police are on the scene of a homicide on North Simmons Street in Lake Charles. (Source: KPLC)

Three more suspects are facing charges connected to this week's deadly shooting on N. Simmons Street in Lake Charles. Two additional people have been arrested in Waco, TX, related to the death of Gary O'Brien of Lake Charles.

Governor John Bel Edwards says he is not ready to comment on a recently released report that investigated the actions of a member of the Louisiana State Police Commission.

The Lake Charles Police Department will receive 250 vials of a medication that reverses the effects of an opioid overdose.

While the roundabout at Nelson and Ham Reid Road still isn't completed, parish engineers are planning more roundabouts for that area.

The Calcasieu Police Jury staff has been working on an ordinance to improve drainage, which made for lively discussion at the Alliance for Positive Growth among members and non-members alike.

After a young foreign exchange student had her only means of transportation stolen an unexpected friend came to her rescue.

The Lake Charles Police Department is hosting a recruiting event this weekend. We will be live this morning to see what candidates will need to do in order to make the cut.

Plus, Cookie Hauser with the Louisiana Cattlemen Association is with us in the Sunrise Kitchen to show us how to make her beef and broccoli salad.

And more than 2,000 Fort Polk soldiers are being deployed to Iraq this fall.

In weather, Friday will be another hot day with high temperatures and low rain chances. We will have partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the lower to mid 90s with heat indices 102-107. Meteorologist Ben Terry will have the latest in your 'First Alert Forecast.'

