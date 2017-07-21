WATCH LIVE ON 7NEWS SUNRISE: More suspects facing charges in dea - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Live video from KPLC 7 News is available on your computer, tablet and smartphone during all local newscasts. When KPLC 7 News is not airing a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent newscasts. Internet Explorer users please note compatibility mode may disable display of the live player, disable compatibility mode if you do not see player.

WATCH LIVE ON 7NEWS SUNRISE: More suspects facing charges in deadly shooting

By KPLC Digital Staff
Connect
Lake Charles Police are on the scene of a homicide on North Simmons Street in Lake Charles. (Source: KPLC) Lake Charles Police are on the scene of a homicide on North Simmons Street in Lake Charles. (Source: KPLC)
SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA (KPLC) -

Good Morning. John Bridges and Britney Glaser here with a look at what's coming up on 7News Sunrise.

Three more suspects are facing charges connected to this week's deadly shooting on N. Simmons Street in Lake Charles. Two additional people have been arrested in Waco, TX, related to the death of Gary O'Brien of Lake Charles.

Governor John Bel Edwards says he is not ready to comment on a recently released report that investigated the actions of a member of the Louisiana State Police Commission.

The Lake Charles Police Department will receive 250 vials of a medication that reverses the effects of an opioid overdose. 

While the roundabout at Nelson and Ham Reid Road still isn't completed, parish engineers are planning more roundabouts for that area. 

The Calcasieu Police Jury staff has been working on an ordinance to improve drainage, which made for lively discussion at the Alliance for Positive Growth among members and non-members alike.

After a young foreign exchange student had her only means of transportation stolen an unexpected friend came to her rescue. 

The Lake Charles Police Department is hosting a recruiting event this weekend. We will be live this morning to see what candidates will need to do in order to make the cut.

Plus, Cookie Hauser with the Louisiana Cattlemen Association is with us in the Sunrise Kitchen to show us how to make her beef and broccoli salad.

And more than 2,000 Fort Polk soldiers are being deployed to Iraq this fall.

In weather, Friday will be another hot day with high temperatures and low rain chances. We will have partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the lower to mid 90s with heat indices 102-107. Meteorologist Ben Terry will have the latest in your 'First Alert Forecast.'

Remember if you are not near a TV this morning, you can watch us live on the desktop or your smartphone.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • WATCH LIVE ON 7NEWS SUNRISE: More suspects facing charges in deadly shooting

    WATCH LIVE ON 7NEWS SUNRISE: More suspects facing charges in deadly shooting

    Friday, July 21 2017 7:19 AM EDT2017-07-21 11:19:04 GMT
    Lake Charles Police are on the scene of a homicide on North Simmons Street in Lake Charles. (Source: KPLC)Lake Charles Police are on the scene of a homicide on North Simmons Street in Lake Charles. (Source: KPLC)

    Good Morning. John Bridges and Britney Glaser here with a look at what's coming up on 7News Sunrise.

    More >>

    Good Morning. John Bridges and Britney Glaser here with a look at what's coming up on 7News Sunrise.

    More >>

  • SUNRISE KITCHEN: Beef and Broccoli Salad

    SUNRISE KITCHEN: Beef and Broccoli Salad

    Friday, July 21 2017 7:15 AM EDT2017-07-21 11:15:37 GMT
    (Source: Wikipedia)(Source: Wikipedia)

    Our friend, Cookie Hauser shares her recipe for beef and broccoli salad.

    More >>

    Our friend, Cookie Hauser shares her recipe for beef and broccoli salad.

    More >>

  • More roundabouts coming to Ham Reid Road

    More roundabouts coming to Ham Reid Road

    Thursday, July 20 2017 11:38 PM EDT2017-07-21 03:38:01 GMT
    (Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC)(Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC)

    While the roundabout at Nelson and Ham Reid Road still isn't completed, parish engineers are planning more roundabouts for that area. In total Ham Reid Road will get four roundabouts as it is extended from Elliott Road to Big Lake Road, with the project costing close to $6 million. 

    More >>

    While the roundabout at Nelson and Ham Reid Road still isn't completed, parish engineers are planning more roundabouts for that area. In total Ham Reid Road will get four roundabouts as it is extended from Elliott Road to Big Lake Road, with the project costing close to $6 million. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly