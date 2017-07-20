UPDATE: Teen wanted in Simmons Street homicide turns himself in - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

UPDATE: Teen wanted in Simmons Street homicide turns himself in

(Source: Lake Charles Police Department) (Source: Lake Charles Police Department)
LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

The 16-year-old Lake Charles Police have been looking for connected to the Simmons Street homicide has turned himself in.

Justin Ned was wanted on charges of first-degree murder, three counts of armed robbery, and three counts of armed robbery with a firearm, authorities said.

Ned walked into the Iowa Police Department and turned himself in late Thursday afternoon.

The Lake Charles Police Department said Ned has been put in the Juvenile Detention Center with no bond.

Gary Obrien, 31, was shot to death when three male subjects entered a residence located at 409 N. Simmons Street.

When Obrien refused to comply with a demand made by one of a group of males who were robbing the home he was shot, said Lt. Kevin Kirkum, LCPD spokesman.

Lake Charles men Devonta Deywane Orphey, 23, and Devin Jalmal Holefield, 25, were arrested Thursday afternoon in Waco, Texas, by the Lone Star Fugitive Task Force. 

Kirkum said it is now believed that one of the first people arrested, Justin D. Landry, 20, was not involved in the crime. Kirkum said Landry was arrested after "the wrong information was given to investigators about his involvement with the homicide."

There have now been four arrests made in connection with Monday's homicide.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.

  Alliance for Positive Growth opposes parish drainage ordinance, at least for now

    Alliance for Positive Growth opposes parish drainage ordinance, at least for now

    Thursday, July 20 2017 9:35 PM EDT2017-07-21 01:35:24 GMT

    Most want to see positive growth in southwest Louisiana. Yet some have positively had it with growth they think is causing flooding and drainage problems.                 

    Most want to see positive growth in southwest Louisiana. Yet some have positively had it with growth they think is causing flooding and drainage problems.  

  CPSO: How should you react when pulled over with a firearm in your car?

    CPSO: How should you react when pulled over with a firearm in your car?

    Thursday, July 20 2017 8:35 PM EDT2017-07-21 00:35:56 GMT

    The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office has teamed up with Legally Armed America to create an instructional video on how you should act if you get pulled over and have a firearm. The video demonstrates the difference between a compliant and non-compliant driver. It also explains some dos and don'ts if you have a weapon on you when you get pulled over. 

    The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office has teamed up with Legally Armed America to create an instructional video on how you should act if you get pulled over and have a firearm. The video demonstrates the difference between a compliant and non-compliant driver. It also explains some dos and don'ts if you have a weapon on you when you get pulled over. 

