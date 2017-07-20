Local students to compete in National Junior Olympic Track & Fie - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Local students to compete in National Junior Olympic Track & Field Championships

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

While most kids are enjoying their summer vacation in the air conditioning, five local students are spending their time training in the hot sun, getting ready for the National Junior Olympic Track & Field Championships next week.

The competition is where many of today's Olympic stars started their careers. 

More than 10,000 young athletes are expected to compete in the championships from July 24 to July 30 in Lawrence, Kansas. 
"It's basically just like the Olympics," said Head Coach Nwora Fairley. "Basically it's the best of the best in the nation, coming in to compete."

Coach Fairley said his mission is to teach these students both on and off the track. 

"The focus is working on their character first, making sure they're well-behaved kids, and then focusing on their technique," said Fairley. 

One of the kids competing is 10-year-old Harry Ceaser. Ceaser competed in last year's championship shot put competition and said sometimes the coaches can be hard on the players, but it's for the best. 

"Sometimes the stuff they say, it doesn't always sound encouraging, but it makes you want to push yourself. They're saying that for a reason: they want you to throw far, they want you to run faster times," said Ceaser. 

Ceaser said he and the other kids have great chemistry because they're able to balance work and play. 

"We encourage each other. We have fun at our track meets and practice, but we really do work hard," said Ceaser. "It really isn't always about winning, being the best. It's really about fun and getting a good experience and traveling a lot of places."

Coach Fairley and his team will travel to Lawrence, Kansas this coming Saturday, July 22. 

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • More roundabouts coming to Ham Reid Road

    More roundabouts coming to Ham Reid Road

    Thursday, July 20 2017 11:38 PM EDT2017-07-21 03:38:01 GMT
    (Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC)(Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC)

    While the roundabout at Nelson and Ham Reid Road still isn't completed, parish engineers are planning more roundabouts for that area. In total Ham Reid Road will get four roundabouts as it is extended from Elliott Road to Big Lake Road, with the project costing close to $6 million. 

    More >>

    While the roundabout at Nelson and Ham Reid Road still isn't completed, parish engineers are planning more roundabouts for that area. In total Ham Reid Road will get four roundabouts as it is extended from Elliott Road to Big Lake Road, with the project costing close to $6 million. 

    More >>

  • Local students to compete in National Junior Olympic Track & Field Championships

    Local students to compete in National Junior Olympic Track & Field Championships

    Thursday, July 20 2017 10:08 PM EDT2017-07-21 02:08:26 GMT

    While most kids are enjoying their summer vacation in the air conditioning, five local students are spending their time training in the hot sun, getting ready for the National Junior Olympic Track & Field Championships next week.

    The competition is where many of today's Olympic stars started their careers. 

    More >>

    While most kids are enjoying their summer vacation in the air conditioning, five local students are spending their time training in the hot sun, getting ready for the National Junior Olympic Track & Field Championships next week.

    The competition is where many of today's Olympic stars started their careers. 

    More >>

  • CPSO: How should you react when pulled over with a firearm in your car?

    CPSO: How should you react when pulled over with a firearm in your car?

    Thursday, July 20 2017 9:50 PM EDT2017-07-21 01:50:54 GMT
    (Source: Legally Armed America)(Source: Legally Armed America)

    The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office has teamed up with Legally Armed America to create an instructional video on how you should act if you get pulled over and have a firearm. The video demonstrates the difference between a compliant and non-compliant driver. It also explains some dos and don'ts if you have a weapon on you when you get pulled over. The video can be found HERE. Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved. 

    More >>

    The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office has teamed up with Legally Armed America to create an instructional video on how you should act if you get pulled over and have a firearm. The video demonstrates the difference between a compliant and non-compliant driver. It also explains some dos and don'ts if you have a weapon on you when you get pulled over. The video can be found HERE. Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly