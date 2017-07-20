Local students to compete in National Junior Olympic Track & Field Championships

While the roundabout at Nelson and Ham Reid Road still isn't completed, parish engineers are planning more roundabouts for that area. In total Ham Reid Road will get four roundabouts as it is extended from Elliott Road to Big Lake Road, with the project costing close to $6 million.More >>
While most kids are enjoying their summer vacation in the air conditioning, five local students are spending their time training in the hot sun, getting ready for the National Junior Olympic Track & Field Championships next week.
The competition is where many of today's Olympic stars started their careers.More >>
The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office has teamed up with Legally Armed America to create an instructional video on how you should act if you get pulled over and have a firearm. The video demonstrates the difference between a compliant and non-compliant driver. It also explains some dos and don'ts if you have a weapon on you when you get pulled over. The video can be found HERE. Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.More >>
Most want to see positive growth in southwest Louisiana. Yet some have positively had it with growth they think is causing flooding and drainage problems.More >>
The 16-year-old Lake Charles Police have been looking for connected to the Simmons Street homicide has turned himself in. Justin Ned was wanted on charges of first-degree murder, three counts of armed robbery, and three counts of armed robbery with a firearm, authorities said.More >>
