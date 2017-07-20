Local students to compete in National Junior Olympic Track & Field Championships

While most kids are enjoying their summer vacation in the air conditioning, five local students are spending their time training in the hot sun, getting ready for the National Junior Olympic Track & Field Championships next week.

The competition is where many of today's Olympic stars started their careers.

More than 10,000 young athletes are expected to compete in the championships from July 24 to July 30 in Lawrence, Kansas.

"It's basically just like the Olympics," said Head Coach Nwora Fairley. "Basically it's the best of the best in the nation, coming in to compete."

Coach Fairley said his mission is to teach these students both on and off the track.

"The focus is working on their character first, making sure they're well-behaved kids, and then focusing on their technique," said Fairley.

One of the kids competing is 10-year-old Harry Ceaser. Ceaser competed in last year's championship shot put competition and said sometimes the coaches can be hard on the players, but it's for the best.

"Sometimes the stuff they say, it doesn't always sound encouraging, but it makes you want to push yourself. They're saying that for a reason: they want you to throw far, they want you to run faster times," said Ceaser.

Ceaser said he and the other kids have great chemistry because they're able to balance work and play.

"We encourage each other. We have fun at our track meets and practice, but we really do work hard," said Ceaser. "It really isn't always about winning, being the best. It's really about fun and getting a good experience and traveling a lot of places."

Coach Fairley and his team will travel to Lawrence, Kansas this coming Saturday, July 22.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.