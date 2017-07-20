CPSO Corporal can't stop making community smile

Random acts of kindness are hard come by, but one Hardee's employee was served an extra helping of kindness when she thought all was lost.

Felisha Morgan is a foreign exchange student from Jamaica, working two jobs to support herself, and although she works hard she never loses her smile.

"She's always happy, silly, hyper, all the time," said her shift supervisor, Lacy Louis. "She's always in a good mood."

She depends on a bike for transportation, parking it out back by the dumpster. One day after her shift, she noticed it was gone.

"I was really sad and depressed because I bought it on Monday and it got stolen Tuesday, so I was really down," said Morgan.

Seeing Morgan's usual smile gone frustrated Louis. She took to Facebook before calling the police.

Then, something special happened.

"It was a couple minutes after, she said to me, 'don't worry, you'll get a brand-new bike,'" said Morgan.

Enter Corporal Dale Trahan, a friend of Lacy's and a man who makes it his mission to brighten everyone's day.

"I got up, got dressed, came over here, and I convinced her to take a ride with me to Walmart and got her a new bike," said Trahan.

"I was overwhelmed," said Morgan. "I called my parents, I called my family. I'm like, 'You won't believe what happened. I met a nice policeman who bought me a bike.' "

It not only made Morgan's day, but also restored her faith in law enforcement.

Now Felicia's friend-for-life Trahan doesn't seek any recognition for his good deed.

"I just made a bad situation into a good situation," said Trahan. "I've done it before, so, to me, its just another day. To me, it's normal."

And the man isn't lying. He's determined to make at least one person smile a day.

"He helps the community out and when he does, he's very modest. He likes to keep it to himself, but he has helped more people than he probably even knows," said his friend and co-worker of 20 years, Captain Jim Graves.

From randomly bringing flowers to someone having a bad day on Facebook, to stopping to help out a young man with his broken lawnmower, Graves says he will do anything to make someone happy.

Trahan even works a second job just to fund his one-man charity.

"He goes above and beyond what he tells anybody," said Graves.

Going above and beyond duty not only as an officer, but also as a person.

Corporal Trahan was awarded the Above & Beyond Award for his selfless acts.

