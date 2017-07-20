Grillin and Chillin in DeQuincy this Friday - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Grillin and Chillin in DeQuincy this Friday

(Source: KPLC) (Source: KPLC)

Folks from KPLC will be back out in the community of DeQuincy for the continuing Grillin & Chillin series.

Be sure to join us this Friday, July 20, at the DeQuincy Railroad Museum.

Chief Meteorologist Wade Hampton, Candy Rodriguez, and other members of the KPLC team will be broadcasting live – and we’ll be grilling hot dogs for our viewers.

If you can't make it out for a hot dog, catch us  First at Four, Live at Five, and 7 News at Six.

KPLC wants to meet and connect with our viewers in their hometowns, so we'll see you there for some food and fellowship.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved. 

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • BREAKING

    Baby-sitter indicted in connection with death of Willow Molina-Renteria

    Baby-sitter indicted in connection with death of Willow Molina-Renteria

    Thursday, July 20 2017 7:09 PM EDT2017-07-20 23:09:59 GMT
    (Source: Facebook)(Source: Facebook)

    Willow Rain Molina-Renteria's baby-sitter has been indicted a year and two months after her death. A grand jury in Vernon Parish indicted Rodney D. Bailey Jr. on charges of second-degree cruelty to a juvenile and obstruction of justice. Bailey faces up to 80 years in prison if convicted. Bailey has been a person of interest since 2-year-old Willow was found dead in May 2016. Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.

    More >>

    Willow Rain Molina-Renteria's baby-sitter has been indicted a year and two months after her death. A grand jury in Vernon Parish indicted Rodney D. Bailey Jr. on charges of second-degree cruelty to a juvenile and obstruction of justice. Bailey faces up to 80 years in prison if convicted. Bailey has been a person of interest since 2-year-old Willow was found dead in May 2016. Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.

    More >>

  • Grillin and Chillin in DeQuincy this Friday

    Grillin and Chillin in DeQuincy this Friday

    Thursday, July 20 2017 7:04 PM EDT2017-07-20 23:04:49 GMT
    (Source: KPLC)(Source: KPLC)

    Folks from KPLC will be back out in the community of DeQuincy for the continuing Grillin & Chillin series. Be sure to join us this Friday, July 20, at the DeQuincy Railroad Museum. Chief Meteorologist Wade Hampton, Candy Rodriguez, and other members of the KPLC team will be broadcasting live – and we’ll be grilling hot dogs for our viewers. Join us Friday afternoon during the First at Four, Live at Five, and 7 News at Six newscasts. KPLC wants t...

    More >>

    Folks from KPLC will be back out in the community of DeQuincy for the continuing Grillin & Chillin series. Be sure to join us this Friday, July 20, at the DeQuincy Railroad Museum. Chief Meteorologist Wade Hampton, Candy Rodriguez, and other members of the KPLC team will be broadcasting live – and we’ll be grilling hot dogs for our viewers. Join us Friday afternoon during the First at Four, Live at Five, and 7 News at Six newscasts. KPLC wants t...

    More >>

  • CNBC study ranks Louisiana 2nd worst state to live in

    CNBC study ranks Louisiana 2nd worst state to live in

    Thursday, July 20 2017 7:04 PM EDT2017-07-20 23:04:34 GMT
    (Source: Erica Bivens/KPLC)(Source: Erica Bivens/KPLC)

    Just a year after Louisiana was ranked as the 7th worst state for business, CNBC ranked the "Worst States to Live In 2017". Louisiana ranks 2nd worst. "That doesn't surprise me," said Alex Allemond. "I meet a lot of people at my job and they don't like Louisiana." The study's quality of life score is 87 out of 300 points, a score Louisiana resident Jeff Staples disagrees with. "I think the quality of life is great," he said. 

    More >>

    Just a year after Louisiana was ranked as the 7th worst state for business, CNBC ranked the "Worst States to Live In 2017". Louisiana ranks 2nd worst. "That doesn't surprise me," said Alex Allemond. "I meet a lot of people at my job and they don't like Louisiana." The study's quality of life score is 87 out of 300 points, a score Louisiana resident Jeff Staples disagrees with. "I think the quality of life is great," he said. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly