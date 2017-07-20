Grillin and Chillin in DeQuincy this Friday

Willow Rain Molina-Renteria's baby-sitter has been indicted a year and two months after her death. A grand jury in Vernon Parish indicted Rodney D. Bailey Jr. on charges of second-degree cruelty to a juvenile and obstruction of justice. Bailey faces up to 80 years in prison if convicted. Bailey has been a person of interest since 2-year-old Willow was found dead in May 2016. Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.More >>
Folks from KPLC will be back out in the community of DeQuincy for the continuing Grillin & Chillin series. Be sure to join us this Friday, July 20, at the DeQuincy Railroad Museum. Chief Meteorologist Wade Hampton, Candy Rodriguez, and other members of the KPLC team will be broadcasting live – and we'll be grilling hot dogs for our viewers. Join us Friday afternoon during the First at Four, Live at Five, and 7 News at Six newscasts.
Just a year after Louisiana was ranked as the 7th worst state for business, CNBC ranked the "Worst States to Live In 2017". Louisiana ranks 2nd worst. "That doesn't surprise me," said Alex Allemond. "I meet a lot of people at my job and they don't like Louisiana." The study's quality of life score is 87 out of 300 points, a score Louisiana resident Jeff Staples disagrees with. "I think the quality of life is great," he said.
Two more people have been arrested in connection with a homicide on N. Simmons Street early Monday morning, authorities said. But charges are being withdrawn against one of the people first arrested for the crime. Gary Obrien, 31, was shot when he refused to comply with a demand made by one of a group of males who were robbing the home, authorities said. Lake Charles men Devonta Deywane Orphey, 23, and Devin Jalmal Holefield, 25, were arrested Thursday afternoon in Waco, Texas,
Over 2,000 soldiers stationed at Fort Polk will deploy to Iraq this fall, the City of Leesville announced Thursday.
Approximately 2,100 soldiers from the 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division, will conduct combat and anti-terrorism operations in Iraq, said Sonny Harrell, City of Leesville spokesman.
