Grillin and Chillin in DeQuincy this Friday

Folks from KPLC will be back out in the community of DeQuincy for the continuing Grillin & Chillin series.

Be sure to join us this Friday, July 20, at the DeQuincy Railroad Museum.

Chief Meteorologist Wade Hampton, Candy Rodriguez, and other members of the KPLC team will be broadcasting live – and we’ll be grilling hot dogs for our viewers.

If you can't make it out for a hot dog, catch us First at Four, Live at Five, and 7 News at Six.

KPLC wants to meet and connect with our viewers in their hometowns, so we'll see you there for some food and fellowship.

