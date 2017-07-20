Study ranks Louisiana second-worst state to live - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Study ranks Louisiana second-worst state to live

(Source: Erica Bivens/KPLC) (Source: Erica Bivens/KPLC)
SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA (KPLC) -

Just a year after Louisiana was ranked as the seventh-worst state for business, CNBC ranked the "Worst States to Live in 2017."

Louisiana ranks second worst.

"That doesn't surprise me," said resident Alex Allemond. "I meet a lot of people at my job and they don't like Louisiana."

The study's quality of life score is 87 out of 300 points. That's a score Louisiana resident Jeff Staples disagrees with.

"I think the quality of life is great," he said. "There's great people, great food, certainly a lot of activities to do, so I think it's a great quality of life here."

Alexis Romero agrees.

"Getting to the core of a deep human need would mean this would be one of the better places to live," said Romero.

Harold Warren hasn't lived in Louisiana for more than nine months, but feels this is home.

"I live in a Houston suburb. I fell in love with Louisiana. After about six weeks, I started talking with a little bit of a Cajun twang, you know what I mean?"

The CNBC poll listed health and crime as one of the state's weak points so I asked if there was anything Louisianans didn't like.

"The heat," said Allemond.

"You could easily focus on the negative, but there's so many positive things to do," said Staples.

"Health-wise, Louisiana might not be the best state to live in," said Romero. "That would probably be my only critique."

But no matter where Louisiana is ranked, even outsiders like Warren still choose Louisiana.

"Come to Louisiana and enjoy the good living here," said Warren.

For a full look at the CNBC study, and to see who was ranked the worst state to live in, click here.

  Alliance for Positive Growth opposes parish drainage ordinance, at least for now

    Most want to see positive growth in southwest Louisiana. Yet some have positively had it with growth they think is causing flooding and drainage problems.                 

  UPDATE: Teen wanted in Simmons Street homicide turns himself in

    The 16-year-old Lake Charles Police have been looking for connected to the Simmons Street homicide has turned himself in. Justin Ned was wanted on charges of first-degree murder, three counts of armed robbery, and three counts of armed robbery with a firearm, authorities said.

  CPSO: How should you react when pulled over with a firearm in your car?

    The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office has teamed up with Legally Armed America to create an instructional video on how you should act if you get pulled over and have a firearm. The video demonstrates the difference between a compliant and non-compliant driver. It also explains some dos and don'ts if you have a weapon on you when you get pulled over. 

