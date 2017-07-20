Two new arrests in N. Simmons Street homicide, one murder warran - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Two new arrests in N. Simmons Street homicide, one murder warrant recalled

By Johnathan Manning, Digital Content Producer
Two more people have been arrested in connection with a homicide on N. Simmons Street early Monday morning, authorities said. But charges are being withdrawn against one of the people first arrested for the crime.

Gary Obrien, 31, was shot when he refused to comply with a demand made by one of a group of males who were robbing the home, authorities said.

Lake Charles men Devonta Deywane Orphey, 23, and Devin Jalmal Holefield, 25, were arrested Thursday afternoon in Waco, Texas, by the Lone Star Fugitive Task Force. 

Lt. Kevin Kirkum, Lake Charles Police Department spokesman, said in the same news release that it is now believed that one of the first people arrested, Justin D. Landry, 20, was not involved in the crime. Kirkum said Landry was arrested after "the wrong information was given to investigators about his involvement with the homicide."

Kirkum said detectives are working to determine whether Landry was identified as a case of mistaken identity or in an effort to obstruct the investigation.

Orphey and Holefield are charged with first-degree murder and three counts of armed robbery with a firearm. Bonds of $1.2 million have been set on each.

Jermyre J. Bowers, arrested July 17, on one count of obstruction of justice, has now been charged with first-degree murder and three counts of armed robbery with a firearm enhancement. An additional bond of $700,000 has been added to the $25,000 bond he received on the obstruction of justice charge.

Authorities are continuing to search for 16-year-old Justin Ned, wanted on charges of being a principal to first-degree murder and three counts of armed robbery, each with a firearm enhancement.

