Baby-sitter indicted in connection with death of Willow Molina-Renteria

Willow Rain Molina-Renteria's baby-sitter has been indicted a year and two months after her death.

A grand jury in Vernon Parish indicted Rodney D. Bailey Jr. on charges of second-degree cruelty to a juvenile and obstruction of justice. Bailey faces up to 80 years in prison if convicted.

Bailey has been a person of interest since 2-year-old Willow was found dead in May 2016.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.